Olorunda LCDA chairman vows transparent, people-centered governance

By Esther Onyegbula

The newly sworn-in Chairman of Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr. Kumayon Peter Ajose, on Monday promised residents an administration anchored on accessibility, accountability, and transparency.

Ajose made the pledge during his official swearing-in ceremony held at the council secretariat in Iworo, Lagos, where he was inaugurated as the sixth Chairman of the LCDA. The event drew traditional rulers, market leaders, council staff, and community members, signaling widespread interest in the new administration’s direction.

According to Ajose, “It is my resolution, as your chairman, to serve you to the best of my ability and work tirelessly for the development and progress of our LCDA. Every decision we make will be in the best interest of our community.”

Promising a departure from opaque leadership, Ajose emphasized that his government would uphold the highest standards of public service, stressing that his new position is not for prestige, but a call to serve and lead with integrity.

Ajose acknowledged the weight of public trust placed on him and assured residents he would not betray that confidence.

In a clear message of reconciliation and inclusiveness following the political season, the chairman urged residents to set aside election-time divisions and join hands for the progress of the LCDA.

“Let us bear in mind that no one is a loser in this journey; we all won and are progressing together. This is the time for unity, hard work, and building a better future for ourselves and generations unborn.”

He also noted that while challenges are inevitable, collaboration between the government and the people remains critical to overcoming obstacles and achieving sustainable development.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers under the leadership of the Oniworo of Iworo, Oba Oladele Kosoko, pledged their support to the new administration. Speaking on their behalf, Oba Kosoko urged community members to cooperate with Ajose to enable him deliver on his promises.

The immediate past Chairman, Mr. Samson Olatunde, who served for eight years, called on residents to offer support, not distractions, to the new administration.

“Let the people rally behind the chairman so he can accomplish the goals we all desire for our community,” Olatunde said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to lead.

Ajose used the occasion to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his exemplary leadership and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his grassroots-focused policies. He also acknowledged the contributions of past chairmen, noting that their work laid the foundation for future progress.

The ceremony was attended by council staff, community stakeholders, market leaders, and a cross-section of residents, who expressed hope that the new administration would deliver on its promises of good governance and inclusive growth.