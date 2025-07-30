Olajengbesi faults claims Adeleke neglected Obokun-Oriade

Pelumi Olajengbesi

Pelumi Olajengbesi, a hopeful for the Obokun-Oriade Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, has faulted claims by Reps member Wole Oke that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has neglected the people of Obokun and Oriade local government areas of the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, Olajengbesi said Oke’s membership of the National Assembly for 24 unbroken years is undemocratic.

He added that Oke is pained that the governor equivocally rejected his mission to continue his sit-tight syndrome as federal lawmaker representing the Constituency for 24 unbroken years since 2003. The Governor wants to encourage free and fair primary elections.

Olajengbesi, the convener of Imole Grassroots Mobilisation Network, said Oke left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) because the governor won’t support his ambition to remain in the green chamber for 28 unbroken years.

Olajengbesi said, “The only reason Wole Oke left PDP and is now attacking Governor Adeleke is because the Governor refused to support injustice by endorsing an automatic ticket for him to return to the House of Representatives again.

“Since 2003, over 20 years, Wole Oke has been desperately trying to remain in the House. It’s no secret.

“Wole Oke finds it difficult to believe a young man like me, can work decently, earn livelihood without stealing from government and yet have the audacity to challenge him.

“This is no longer about ambition. As we say in Yoruba, Otoge. Enough is Enough. ORIADE OBOKUN says enough is enough. The slavery of the people is too much. The people of ORIADE OBOKUN have fed Wole Oke fat and he has come to fight them by insulting the leaders. The people will speak in 2027. Wole Oke cannot impose himself on ORIADE and OBOKUN again.”