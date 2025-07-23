Okunola urges global collaboration to advance charity in Africa

Nigerian philanthropist and businessman, Dr Habeeb Okunola, has said there is a need for global leaders and philanthropists to share ideas and further charitable work in Africa.

Okunola said this at the Global Gift Gala, held recently in Marbella, Spain, hosted by celebrated Hollywood star, Eva Longoria.

The event emphasised on global sustainable development and its power to transform the lives of vulnerable children, women, and families worldwide.

Speaking at the event, Okunola said: “I am truly honoured to be at this year’s edition of the Global Gift Gala in Marbella, themed A Night of Hope and Generosity, having received an invitation from His Excellency Sheikh Mohammad Al-Sabah and Her Highness Princess Béatrice D’ Orleans.

“The Global Gift Gala is an incredible platform for uniting with like-minded individuals who share a passion for creating lasting change. I look forward to connecting with global leaders and philanthropists to share ideas and further the charitable work that we are doing in Africa.”

On her part, Longoria said: “We are united tonight by the vision of creating a better world for those who need it most, whose long-standing commitment to social causes has made her a key figure in global philanthropic efforts.

“The Global Gift Gala is not just about giving, it is about creating sustainable change. It is about ensuring that the support we provide empowers communities to thrive long after the gala ends.”

Okunola, the visionary behind the Habeeb Okunola Foundation, is well-known for his contributions to social causes in Nigeria and Africa.

His dedication to addressing issues such as education, healthcare and community development has earned him recognition both locally and internationally.