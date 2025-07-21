Okpebholo Vs Obi: Edo not battleground for political point scoring – NAPS

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The National Association of Polytechnic Students, NAPS, has expressed its concern over the recent controversy between Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State and the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the last presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi.

NAPS, which reacted to Governor Okpebholo’s directive that Obi must secure clearance before he could enter Edo state, said there was a need for both political figures to exercise restraint and confine their actions within the bounds of the law.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, NAPS, through its National

President, Comrade Eshiofune Paul Oghayan, maintained that the 1999 Constitution, as amended, guaranteed freedom of movement to every citizen, stressing that such a right could only be limited by a legally justifiable reason.

“The Nigerian Constitution does not grant any governor the authority to restrict the lawful entry of a fellow citizen into a state.

“Section 41(1) of the 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of movement. And while Section 45 (a) (b) permits exceptions in matters of public safety, morality, or health, such limitations must be legally justified, not politically motivated.

“Governor Okpebholo, as the Chief Security Officer of Edo State, can request for coordination, not demand for clearance.

“In a democracy, security courtesy must never be mistaken for constitutional compulsion,” NAPS added.

Consequently, it implored both parties to rise above personal interest and remain focused on pursing peace, good governance and better welfare for the people.

It warned that Edo state should not be turned into a battleground for political points.

“Nigeria is not short of politicians; what she lacks are leaders who speak with consistency, act with integrity, and understand that truth, no matter how inconvenient, is a form of loyalty to the people.

“Governor Okpebholo has spoken with the tone of law. Mr. Obi has acted in the shadow of legacy. Let both men now rise above the noise of political posturing and affirm what truly matters: Peace. Order. Responsibility. Respect.

“Edo remains the heartbeat of the nation, not a battleground for political point-scoring. And Nigeria, our beloved republic, belongs to all but it must be stewarded by the wise,” NAPS added.