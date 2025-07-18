Okpebholo to Obi: Don’t ever come to Edo without my clearance

•Asks, how did Obi get N15m to donate to people if he claims not to give ‘shishi’,

By Ozioruva Aliu &John Alechenu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Sen Monday Okpebholo, yesterday sent a powerful message to Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, warning him not to step into Edo State without getting a clearance from him.

A chieftain of the Labour Party and the National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Chief Peter Ameh, has, however, condemned Governor Okpebholo’s statement, describing it despicable and unconstitutional.

The governor gave the warning in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state while receiving a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member in the House of Representatives representing Esan West/Igueben/Central, Hon Marcus Onobun who has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Okpebholo alleged that the last time Mr Peter Obi visited Edo state, where he donated N15m to a nursing school, three people died thereafter. He accused Obi of hypocrisy, saying someone who said he does not give “shishi” to people, how did he get N15 million to donate to people?

Speaking in pidgin and English, he said, “The man wey say e no get ‘shishi’, I am sending a direct message to him. He cannot come to Edo without telling me. A new Sheriff is in town.

“He came the other day and donated N15m. By the time he left after donating the money, there was crisis and three people died in Benin. Tell Obi he should not come to Edo without telling me. We are not lobbying anyone to join APC, they are coming because they see the results of our governance. In 2027, 2.5 million votes from Edo are guaranteed for President Bola Tinubu.

“Last week, we finally buried the PDP in Edo State. I saw someone crying at Ring Road, talking about having 65%. That is what we call social media winning. When I said I would become the governor, I meant it. Today, we are turning Edo into a construction site, and they can see it,” he said.

He accused key opposition figures of deep-rooted corruption and mismanagement, claiming some of them were responsible for derailed national infrastructure projects and national insecurity.

“Some of them stole railway funds. Some were Senate Presidents for years and could not build roads to their villages. Some sold off Nigeria’s assets and even ushered in Boko Haram and kidnappers. These same people now want to form new parties. Today, they are in SDP, tomorrow they are in ADC, next tomorrow they are in ADA. We do not need insecurity merchants,” Okpebholo declared.

The Governor, while welcoming Hon. Onobun and his supporters into the APC fold, urged them to join in the developmental vision for Edo State. On his part, Onobun said he was back home to the APC.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has slammed the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, for allegedly threatening the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP),

in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi.

National Secretary of the CUPP and chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Chief Peter Ameh, in response to the threat said the Edo State governor’s utterances violate the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which he swore to uphold.

Ameh said, “The recent statement by Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, threatening former presidential candidate Peter Obi for visiting Edo State and donating ¦ 15 million to a nursing school, is utterly deplorable and a direct assault on the democratic principles of freedom of movement and expression enshrined in Nigeria’s Constitution.

“Okpebholo’s recorded remarks, warning Obi not to “dare” enter Edo State without his permission and stating that his security ‘is not guaranteed,’ constitute a veiled death threat against a law-abiding citizen exercising his constitutional rights. This is unacceptable from a sitting governor, who should uphold the rule of law, not undermine it.

“His (Obi’s) only offense is traveling across the country to support hospitals, schools, nurses, and IDPs at their points of need. Should a governor fear acts of charity? Such conduct is not only a disgrace but also a betrayal of the trust of Edo people, who deserve leadership that respects democratic values and fosters unity, not division through intimidation.

“Okpebholo’s actions reflect a dangerous ignorance of the constitutional guarantee of freedom of movement for all Nigerians, as well as a lack of decorum befitting his office. This incident must not be swept under the rug; it demands swift condemnation and accountability to ensure that no individual in power can trample on the rights of citizens. Edo State and Nigeria deserve better than this shameful display of governance.

“This shameful episode demands immediate and unequivocal condemnation from all quarters—civil society, political leaders, traditional institutions, and the general public. Governor Monday Okpebholo’s threat against Peter Obi is a disgraceful act that strikes at the heart of Nigeria’s democracy. It is a direct assault on the constitutional rights to freedom of movement, expression, and association, and it reflects a dangerous arrogance that has no place in governance.

“This incident must serve as a wake-up call for Nigerians to defend their constitutional protections and demand accountability from those in power. The rule of law must prevail, and no individual, no matter their position, should be allowed to trample on the rights of citizens. Edo State and Nigeria deserve better than this shameful display of leadership.”