Okpebholo suspends special adviser over alleged unauthorised fundraising

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

Governor Monday Okpebholo has suspended his Special Adviser on Oil and Gas, Felix Osemwengie Isere, for alleged unauthorised fundraising over an upcoming Oil and Gas summit in the state.

The suspension was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Ikhilor, on Tuesday in Benin.

The SSG said the governor also announced the immediate halt of the planned summit, scheduled to begin on Aug. 7.

“Due to the breach, the proposed summit is suspended, and Isere is directed to refund all monies collected from donors for the event.

“Prospective donors are hereby advised to stop all dealings with the suspended adviser,” Ikhilor said. (NAN)