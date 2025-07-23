Okpebholo: Chidoka slams threats against Peter Obi,

…Warns Against Repeat of Nigeria’s Dark Political Past

ABUJA— Former Aviation Minister and political analyst, Osita Chidoka, has raised alarm over what he describes as a dangerous erosion of democratic values in Nigeria following threats by some governors against former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party leader, Mr. Peter Obi.

In a strongly worded statement, Chidoka condemned recent remarks by Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, who reportedly warned that Peter Obi should not enter Edo without his approval, stating that “his security will not be guaranteed.” The comment, made in July 2025, is the latest in what Chidoka sees as a disturbing pattern of “territorial authoritarianism” by subnational actors.

Earlier in April, Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia had similarly told Obi not to visit internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the state without prior clearance, citing security concerns.

“These threats are unconstitutional, unlawful, and signal a creeping descent into regional lawlessness,” Chidoka warned.

Drawing parallels with Nigeria’s First Republic crisis, Chidoka recalled how in the lead-up to the 1964 federal elections, opposition leaders from the United Progressive Grand Alliance (UPGA), including Eastern Region Premier Michael Okpara, were blocked from campaigning in the North—a move that contributed to a constitutional crisis, political breakdown, and eventual military intervention.

“This is how it starts,” Chidoka wrote. “When some parts of the country begin to treat political opposition as a threat instead of a democratic necessity, history has shown us where it leads: to instability and collapse.”

He also referenced the U.S. civil rights crisis of 1957, when Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus defied federal law to block desegregation efforts, until President Dwight Eisenhower intervened with federal troops. India’s misuse of emergency laws to stifle political speech was also cited as a comparable global example of state overreach.

Chidoka questioned whether such threats would have been issued if Peter Obi hailed from a different region, noting that past opposition figures like President Bola Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari freely campaigned across the country without harassment.

“This raises an uncomfortable but urgent question: is Nigeria’s democratic space truly open to all citizens, or only to some?” Chidoka asked.

He pointed out that Section 41(1) of the 1999 Constitution guarantees all Nigerians the right to move freely and reside in any part of the country. State governors, he reminded, do not control security agencies and cannot unilaterally restrict movement or threaten citizens under the guise of security.

“Governor Okpebholo’s statement goes beyond political theatre; it borders on unlawful intimidation and unconstitutional behavior,” Chidoka asserted.

He expressed concern that if left unchecked, such actions could set a dangerous precedent and jeopardize future conversations around state policing.

Chidoka advised Peter Obi to respond both assertively and lawfully. He urged Obi to:

Visit Edo State soon, after formally notifying the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the State Security Services.

Approach the Federal High Court to seek declaratory judgment affirming his constitutional rights.

Encourage public institutions—the National Human Rights Commission, the Police, and the Presidency—to clearly state that no Nigerian requires a governor’s permission to travel within the country.

Finally, he called on Governor Okpebholo to retract his statement and apologise publicly to Peter Obi and the Nigerian people.

With the 2027 general elections approaching, Chidoka warned against fanning the flames of political intolerance.

“Nigeria must not relive the mistakes of 1964. The rule of law must prevail, and no citizen should require permission to be Nigerian,” he concluded.