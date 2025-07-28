Okotete reflects with thanksgiving, two years after ministerial nomination

Former ministerial nominee, Honourable Stella Okotete, has publicly expressed deep gratitude and reflection, exactly two years after her nomination to serve as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria—an appointment that ultimately did not receive confirmation.

In an emotional and faith-filled statement shared on her official meta platform, Okotete thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating her in 2023 to be part of his Renewed Hope Team, acknowledging his continued support and the access she still enjoys today.

“I want to sincerely appreciate my Father and National Leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for finding me worthy…,” she said. “To my Mother, Her Exvellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her prayers, love, support and encouragement… I am forever grateful.”

Despite the setback of not being confirmed, Okotete framed the experience as a spiritual turning point. Citing Habakkuk 3:18–19, she emphasized her reliance on faith and God’s divine timing, stating, “I have learned that God gives what is best, and He lovingly stops what we cannot see from reaching us.”

Okotete also hinted at opposition she faced during the nomination process, describing it as “an evil conspiracy,” but claimed God had “preserved her through grace,” sparing her from “death, sickness, and evil.”

“Some may have seen it as a disappointment,” she wrote, “but I now see it as GRACE.”

The Executive Director at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) declared that she remains committed to public service, anchored by faith and purpose. “True conquerors,” she concluded, “are not those who always win, but those who fulfill their destiny despite the battles.”