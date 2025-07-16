Okiemute Obodo harnesses blockchain to reinvent patient consent systems

By Godwin Oritse

A digital rights activist and public health innovator, Okiemute Obodo is creating an ecosystem where patients reclaim their health data using blockchain technology.

The system also aims to replace conventional consent forms, usually paper-based, untransparent, and frequently misused, with a decentralized consent management model, through which patients would be provided with complete control and transparency over access requests to their medical information.



All consent actions are documented eternally in the blockchain so that health providers and patients can rely on a tamper-proof audit trail. It is not only about technology; it is about power. In the past years, marginalized patients have not participated in the discussions revolving around the use of their data in research, the planning of public health, or trials of drugs. The model proposed by her gives a deeper twist to change the whole story: patients will be in control as consent turns dynamic, traceable, and cancelable.



This approach’s potential is shown through implemented pilot programs in rural health clinics.



There was one project that allowed HIV-positive patients to share anonymized data selectively with researchers without exposing their identities or location. In another project, pregnant mothers in maternal health networks could control access to their antenatal files by tapping on their phones.



More importantly, the framework presented by Okiemute is easy to access.

This system is both comprehensive and secure, featuring a mobile-first interface, multi-language support, and offline-syncing capabilities, which allow for diverse usage among its users. She is inspired by the African community’s beliefs of stewardship and collective commonality.



Blockchain, to her, is not related to surveillance, not even about intricacy, it is about bringing back trust and dignity to what has long been forgotten, to a far-fetched group of people outside of the digital health discussions.



In an environment where consent has become more of a tick than a decision, the vision created by Okiemute provides a viable solution: a clear, non-exploitative health data ecosystem that is clear, non-exploitative, and actually under the control of patients.