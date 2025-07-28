Oil Theft: Centre praises NUPRC’s crude oil routes approval as strategic win

The NUPRC boss, Gbenga Komolafe.

The Centre for Energy Governance and Accountability (CEGA) has praised the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for securing federal approval of 37 new crude oil evacuation routes, describing the move as a decisive step in curbing oil theft and restoring investor confidence in the country’s upstream sector.

The approval, announced by NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, during the 2025 Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week in Abuja, is part of broader reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s oil industry for growth, transparency, and global competitiveness.

In a statement on Sunday, CEGA’s Executive Director, Dr Kelvin Sotonye Williams, described the development as “a major milestone” in Nigeria’s long-standing fight against oil theft and revenue losses.

“The approval of 37 new evacuation routes is not just a bureaucratic adjustment — it is a strategic intervention in a sector that bleeds billions annually. This move signals seriousness in plugging leakages and restoring investor confidence,” Williams said.

Komolafe had noted that the new routes, along with improved coordination with the armed forces and security agencies, are strengthening the protection of critical oil infrastructure. CEGA commended this collaboration, adding that Komolafe’s leadership has translated policy into measurable progress.

Williams credited the NUPRC’s efforts with stabilising a regulatory environment that had been plagued by uncertainty until the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021. He said the results are becoming evident, with $16 billion in new investment commitments secured under the Tinubu administration within two years.

“These are not paper promises. These are real inflows driven by clarity of vision, regulatory consistency, and aggressive digitisation,” he said.

CEGA also highlighted the commission’s One Million Barrels Initiative, launched in 2024, which targets a daily production increase from 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to 2.5 million bpd by 2026. The initiative, according to Komolafe, is already reviving dormant fields and accelerating project approvals.

“Raising production is the clearest route to energy security and fiscal independence, especially when global upstream investment needs to reach $640 billion annually to meet demand projections through 2030,” Williams added.

He warned that failure to scale up production could threaten regional and global stability, stressing that Nigeria’s reserves must be “optimally managed, not underutilised.”

CEGA also lauded the HostComply initiative, which ensures real-time compliance with host community obligations under the PIA. Williams said the digital tool is vital for trust-building in oil-producing regions.

“Peace cannot be sustained by rhetoric. The HostComply platform makes social obligations traceable and measurable,” he said.

He further noted the commission’s integration of environmental accountability and its alignment with Nigeria’s 2060 net-zero target, calling it a balanced approach to responsible fossil fuel development.

“The transition to clean energy does not mean abandoning oil and gas. It means producing cleaner, more responsibly, and reinvesting in long-term energy security,” Williams said.

CEGA urged the federal government to shield regulatory efforts from political interference and ensure consistent enforcement of executive orders on local content and cost-efficiency.

“With Komolafe at the helm, the NUPRC is clearly not content with the status quo. They are thinking beyond survival; they are working towards transformation,” CEGA concluded.