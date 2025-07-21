Oil dispute: Court acquits, discharge Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande, 6 ors in 7yrs case

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – After a seven-year legal battle, Mr. Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande has been fully discharged and acquitted by the High Court of Lagos in Suit No: ID/7980c/2018: FRN v. Trafigura & 6 Ors.

The judgment of the Court brings an end to a criminal charge that saw Mr. Yusuf Kwande, embroiled in a case stemming from a commercial dispute to which he was not even a contracting party.

The case, was filed following complaint from a party in a purely commercial transaction, which eventually resulted in charges being filed against Mr. Yusuf Kwande alongside others.

Despite not residing in Lagos State, Mr. Yusuf Kwande, steadfast in his conviction of innocence, demonstrated commitment to the legal process, and ensured his physical presence at every court hearing before the Lagos High Court throughout the entire seven-year duration of the trial.

During the extensive trial, prosecutors presented their case with over 16 witnesses, including various experts. The Defence began presenting its case meticulously, calling its own witnesses and evidence, when a significant development occurred.

The Attorney General’s office took over the case from Police prosecutors and, following a comprehensive review, a Notice of Discontinuance was later filed in the case. After hearing arguments, the Court, not only discharged but acquitted Mr. Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande and the other defendants.

In its Judgment of 6th May, 2025, the Court explicitly stated that , “The Defendants are accordingly hereby discharged and acquitted.”

An acquittal signifies that a Defendant has been cleared of the allegations outlined in the criminal charges and cannot face a subsequent trial for the same allegations.

The outcome of Mr. Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande’s acquittal, not only vindicates his long-held assertion of innocence but also highlights the meticulous review conducted by the Attorney General’s office, ensuring that justice was done and leading to a final resolution of this protracted legal matter.