Oil companies seek removal of bottlenecks hindering upstream investment.

…We face over 500 fees and levies – Neconde MD

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Industry leaders in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector have called on the federal government to urgently address the numerous bottlenecks hindering investments in the industry.

Speaking at a panel session on gas development during the ongoing NOG Energy Week in Abuja, stakeholders emphasised that the competitive nature of global financing demands that Nigeria streamline the fees and levies imposed on oil and gas operators.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, had earlier acknowledged that companies face about 273 different fees and rates and pledged that the government would work to streamline them.

However, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, Acting Managing Director and Gas Asset Manager of Neconde Energy Limited (OML 42), Engr. Chichi Emenike, revealed that operators are actually contending with close to 500 fees and levies imposed by various government agencies. She warned that this regulatory burden continues to discourage investment and undermine investor confidence.

“While the government is trying to figure out how to attract financing, most of the capital currently sustaining the industry comes from the private sector,” Emenike said. “But when finance enters an ecosystem, it must be profitable to remain viable.”

She stressed that despite efforts by the Tinubu administration to improve the ease of doing business, the multitude of regulatory hurdles and financial demands continue to deter new investments.

“When we talk about ease of doing business, we mean removing the operational bottlenecks that impede growth. The minister said there are about 273 fees and rents, but I believe there are far more. You deal with one agency, then another, and another. Some of these fees are even charged in dollars—it becomes stifling for any investor.”

Despite these challenges, Emenike commended recent reforms and policy initiatives by the current administration, saying they offer hope for change if consistently implemented.

During the session, which featured other panellists including Executive Vice President (Gas, Power & New Energy), NNPC Ltd., Olalekan Ogunleye; Managing Director, Nigeria LNG, Philip Mshelbila; and Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas, Ralph Gbobo, Emenike also called for the removal of the price cap on gas supplied to the power sector. She argued that market-driven pricing would spur investment and boost supply to power plants.

“Gas is not like crude oil—it has limited market flexibility and lower margins. We need pricing policies that reflect market realities,” she said. “Let investors bring in gas and develop upstream assets. Despite our 210 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of proven gas reserves, that number hasn’t moved significantly in years.”

She added that although some major gas projects have recently been signed, the right environment must be created for them to thrive.

“The power sector, which consumes over 60 per cent of our gas, must be made viable. The illiquidity in the value chain must be resolved. Tariffs must be cost-reflective—if I borrow money, I must repay it,” she said.

Emenike noted that operations at OML 42 have expanded significantly since its acquisition 13 years ago, growing from a shut-in asset to one now producing over 50,000 barrels of oil per day.

Also speaking, Philip Mshelbila identified evacuation as one of the biggest challenges in the sector, noting that while Nigeria has abundant gas reserves, transporting the resource from fields to liquefaction points remains a major hurdle.

In his remarks, Olalekan Ogunleye emphasised the need for faithful implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s gas sector.