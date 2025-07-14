Ohanaeze mourns Buhari, prays for repose of soul

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed shock over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, described the death as a heavy loss.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the erstwhile president.

“General Buhari who served Nigeria in different capacities was a former Military Head of State, Executive Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) and a two term democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 2015 – 2023, among others.

“President Buhari was a leader who contributed his quota to the Nigerian project at different times when duty called; the history of the country is incomplete without him.

“Nigerians should pray for the repose of his soul, while praying that God almighty may grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss”, the statement read.