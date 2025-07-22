Ohanaeze condemns South-East, South-South exclusion in federal appointments

…Commends Tinubu, NASS on Approval of South East Investment Company

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has expressed strong disapproval over the exclusion of the South-East and South-South regions in recent appointments into the boards of federal parastatals by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, the group described the appointments as a violation of national equity and the Federal Character Principle as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is deeply concerned by the glaring omission of qualified individuals from the South-East and South-South in the reconstitution of the boards and leadership of critical national agencies, including the Bank of Industry,” the statement read.

“These institutions are strategic drivers of Nigeria’s economic reforms and national development. Their leadership should reflect the spirit of inclusivity and unity in service of the nation,” it added.

Ohanaeze urged President Tinubu to take immediate steps to address the imbalance, describing the situation as still redeemable.

“We urge Mr. President to redress this imbalance in the interest of inclusivity, fairness, and justice,” the group stated.

In a separate development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo commended President Tinubu and the National Assembly for the approval of the South East Investment Company (SEIC)—a financial and developmental arm of the newly constituted South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Speaking on behalf of the organization, President General, Senator Azuta Mbata, praised the initiative as a major step toward economic revitalization in the region.

“This is a commendable move. The SEIC holds vast potential for mobilizing private capital, enhancing regional competitiveness, and stimulating industrial growth in the South-East,” Senator Mbata stated.

He further emphasized the importance of professionalism, transparency, and accountability in the management of the investment company, calling on stakeholders to ensure its success.

Ohanaeze reiterated its commitment to constructive dialogue and partnership with the federal government while continuing to advocate for equitable representation and sustainable development across Nigeria.