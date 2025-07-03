Ogun Customs seizes cannabis sativa worth N172m hidden in truck

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said it has intercepted a Mercedes-Benz truck conveying 2,693 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, weighing 1,450kg.

The Area Controller, Godwin Otunla, who disclosed this at a press conference in Idiroko, Ipokia Local Government Area, said the illicit drug has a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N172,920,000.

According to Otunla, the illicit drug was concealed in a fabricated compartment known as the false bottom of the truck to bypass security checkpoints along the Ilaro corridor in the Yewa South area.

He added that the operatives of the command also arrested the truck driver, one William Asare, a 39-year-old Nigerian resident of Mobil, Challenge area, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Otunla restated the Command’s commitment to intensifying efforts against smuggling and cross-border crimes.

He said, “On Sunday, 29 June 2025, at about 0005 hours, our operatives, during an intelligence-driven operation, intercepted a Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number EPE-595-LA. The vehicle was driven by one Mr. William Asare, a 39-year-old Nigerian resident of Mobil, Challenge area, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Upon initial examination, the truck was suspected to be conveying prohibited items. Further inspection revealed that several parcels of Cannabis Sativa, commonly known as marijuana, had been ingeniously concealed within fabricated compartments, also referred to as a false bottom, of the truck.

“In accordance with Section 226 of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Act, 2023, the truck was immediately moved to the Command’s headquarters in Idiroko for further investigation. A comprehensive physical examination revealed a total of 2,693 parcels of cannabis sativa weighing 1,450kg.

“Other enabling provisions of the NCS Act 2023 that guided this operation include Sections 6 and 250. The Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seizure amounts to N172,920,000.

“The successful interception of this large quantity of illicit drugs is a significant step in preventing the circulation of these harmful substances in our communities, especially among our youth, and in safeguarding national security.”

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intensifying efforts against smuggling and cross-border crimes.

In response, the Area Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Special Command, Idiroko, Commander Ekundayo Williams said, “Now that the culprit has been handed over to us, we will carry out thorough investigation and the culprit will be brought to book.”