Ogbako Ndígbo set to launch free Adult Literacy Education in Imo community

As part of its commitment to educational empowerment and grassroots development, Ogbako Ndígbo Nile Worldwide (ONN) has concluded plans to commence its Free Adult Literacy Education Programme in Umuagwo Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The President General of the group, Ambassador Dr. Akpelu Azunna, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday while speaking on the need for educational development in Igboland.

He said, “The programme is scheduled to begin on August 2, 2025, and will hold simultaneously at Umuagwo Town School and Central School, both situated within the host community.

“This initiative is a continuation of ONN’s vision to extend basic literacy opportunities to all Igbo-speaking communities across Nigeria. The programme was officially launched earlier at Iva Valley Primary School, Enugu North LGA, Enugu State, and has since been expanded to communities such as Umuowa and Ihioma in Orlu LGA of Imo State, among others.

“The programme is designed to provide free, accessible, and inclusive education to adult Igbo citizens who were unable to acquire basic reading, writing, and arithmetic skills due to economic, social, or historical circumstances.

“This initiative is not only about literacy,” Dr. Azunna explained. “It is a platform for restoring dignity, empowering our people, and creating avenues for charitable outreach. Through this programme, our members and partnering stakeholders—including donor agencies, philanthropists, and corporate organizations—can extend supportive palliatives such as educational materials, food items, clothing, and more, especially in this period of economic hardship in Nigeria.

Also that, “The August 2nd event will feature the official enrolment of select businesses in Umuagwo into the Imo State OKOBI Business Initiative, as well as their registration under the Imo State Health Insurance Scheme, an initiative of Governor Hope Uzodinma Administration through the office of the Imo State Economic Adviser Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi which is being championed by notable Imo-born illustrious Son of Umuagwo Community, Engr. Chukwuemeka Akpelu.

“The occasion is expected to draw dignitaries like the Imo State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, The Chief Economic Adviser to the state governor, Commissioner for health and other dignitaries from across the South-East and South-South regions, including State Chairmen of Ogbako Ndígbo Nile from Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers States, alongside numerous respected personalities and community stakeholders.”