Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA: Hon Seyi Jakande as a co-pilot

By Alade Aromashodu

Hon Oluwaseyi Jakande, a renowned politician and third son of the first Executive Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, was the former vice chairman of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, LCDA, of Mushin Local Government, Lagos. He contested for the chairmanship position under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just concluded elections in Lagos and won.

Seyi Jakande embodies the values of progress and development. With his deep love for the community and passion for transformative leadership, Jakande is poised to consolidate existing efforts and propel the LCDA into a thriving hub of development, prosperity, and inclusive governance.

He promised to build on the existing achievements of the past administration while focusing on infrastructure, improved health care, environment, agriculture, tourism, and culture.

“As we look toward the future, I am energized by the importance of sustaining the momentum of our governance. Our noble achievements, driven by our commitment to transparency, accountability, and service excellence, will serve as a robust foundation for what lies ahead. It is critical that we maintain continuity in our progressive initiatives to ensure that the efforts we’ve started evolve and continue benefiting all residents.”

He reiterated further to build stronger ties with other contestants who vied for the ticket but lost.

In his own submission, Hon Rasaq Olusola Ajala, former chairman of the LCDA, during the council’s mega-rally, described Jakande as his co-pilot saying, he has the integrity and capacity to build on the progress, the council have made so far as a team.

His words: “Jakande is my vice chairman and is someone I love to describe as my co-pilot and am saying that with every sense of responsibility even the great role he’s playing in that government to me and the government of Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area; we operate as a team and family.

“There is no one within that government that does not see picture of what we’re doing, even his pedigree, I have no doubt in my mind that he has the integrity and I can also testify to his capacity to build on what we have on modest achievements that have been recorded as a team,” Ajala stated.

However, Jakande’s emergence as the APC chairmanship flagbearer for the Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development, was due to his advocacy for transparency and inclusive governance with his political experience at the grassroot levels.

Ajala delved into Jakande’s believe on HEWA programme that intend to unleash for the benefit of the residents of the Local Council Development Area adding, “if you’ve listened to his slogan, continuity of the progressives, which means that he believes in what we are doing and by the time he’s given the mantle of leadership, he will continue from where we stopped,” former chairman said.

Continued: “Not only that! he would also build on it, so that we can reposition our local government to occupy its right position in the community of development.”

Again, Jakande further promised the community: “I promise to build a vibrant and progressive community where every resident enjoys quality living and equal opportunities in governance and development, and a high standard of living.

“Our commitment is to create a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable community, making it a model for excellence in Lagos and Nigeria.

“Our agenda outlines our vision, values and objectives as we strive for a brighter future for all residents, anchored on HEWA: Health and environment sustainability; education and empowerment; works and security; and agriculture, tourism and culture.