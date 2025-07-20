US-based Nigerian Ozoka appointed Uganda’s Special Mobilizer for credible investors

By Nnasom David

In a landmark move signaling a new era of pan-African collaboration, Nigerian-born business leader Dr. Odera Ozoka has been appointed as Special Mobilizer for Credible Investors in Uganda.

The announcement underscores a growing recognition that African development demands homegrown leadership, vision, and cross-border cooperation.

Dr. Ozoka’s appointment is historic—not only for its symbolism but for the strategic depth it brings to Uganda’s economic diplomacy.

A seasoned entrepreneur with strong ties to the United States, Dr. Ozoka is well-positioned to attract credible investors from the diaspora, particularly from North America, where he currently resides and conducts business.

“This isn’t just about me being Nigerian. It’s about being African,” said Dr. Ozoka in a statement from Houston, Texas. “My experience in Uganda has been transformative. The people are hopeful, confident in their government, and deeply inspired by the leadership of President Museveni. I’m honored to help amplify that message to potential investors abroad.”

Dr. Ozoka’s role aligns with President Yoweri Museveni’s ambitious economic empowerment agenda, which includes initiatives like the Youth Livelihood Fund, the Women Empowerment Fund, Emyooga, and the Parish Development Model. These programs have reached an estimated 80% of Uganda’s youth population, referred to locally as Bazzukulu, and serve as the backbone of the administration’s grassroots engagement strategy ahead of upcoming elections.

The ONC, under the leadership of Hajjat Hadijah Namialo, emphasized that Dr. Ozoka’s appointment reflects the administration’s faith in youth-driven, continental leadership. “We are committed to ensuring that President Museveni’s message of unity, progress, and empowerment touches every family, every entrepreneur, and every youth across Uganda. Dr. Ozoka’s appointment is a testament to that commitment,” Namialo said.

His efforts are also being bolstered by collaboration with Dr. Sharon Okello Nagenjwa, a leading Ugandan entrepreneur who has successfully mobilized over 70,000 women in Northern Uganda. Together, the duo is directing foreign investment toward gender empowerment and inclusive development—a move expected to deepen the social impact of Uganda’s economic reforms.

Already a stakeholder in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, Dr. Ozoka affirmed that his continental focus will remain a priority: “I will always look for opportunities to invest not only in Nigeria but across Africa,” he said, adding that Africa’s future lies in the hands of young, connected, and forward-thinking leaders who can turn challenges into shared opportunities.

Analysts say the appointment could become a model for other African nations seeking to harness the intellectual and financial capital of the diaspora. With youth-led innovation and diaspora engagement increasingly central to economic planning, Dr. Ozoka’s role could influence similar appointments across the continent.

As Uganda prepares for its next political chapter, Dr. Ozoka’s appointment is more than a personal milestone—it’s a powerful statement of intent. It marks a pivotal moment in redefining African leadership and leveraging regional partnerships for lasting, inclusive development.