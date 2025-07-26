Odengene Foundation donates 58 en‑suite room hostel to Godfrey Okoye University

It was a day of gratitude, prayers, and inspiration on Friday, July 25, 2025, as the Odengene Foundation officially handed over a 58 en-suite room hostel to Godfrey Okoye University at its permanent site in Ugwuomu, Emene Nike, Enugu State.

The magnificent edifice, built and fully funded by Odengene Foundation, was dedicated by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga, who lauded the gesture as a remarkable act of selfless service.

“This is a sacrifice worthy of emulation,” Bishop Onaga declared while blessing the building. “We pray that this hostel brings eternal joy to Captain Evarest Odengene in God’s kingdom, and that everyone—students and teachers—who passes through these rooms will be richly blessed.”

The facility, with 58 en-suite rooms, now stands as one of the largest hostels at the university, aimed at easing accommodation challenges and enhancing learning conditions for students.

“I Did This to Give Back to God and Society” – Capt. Nnaji

Founder of the Odengene Foundation and CEO of Odengene Air Shuttle (OAS), Capt. Evarest Nnaji, popularly known as Odengene, said the hostel was one of his ways of giving back to society and thanking God for His countless blessings.

“I believe that I shouldn’t do it to be known,” he told the gathering. “If I do this and get honoured, then I am no longer doing it for God but for myself. My joy is to touch lives quietly, to give back, and to support education in whatever way I can.”

Capt. Nnaji urged the students to make good use of the facility by focusing on their studies. He further announced that his Foundation would continue to offer scholarships to deserving students in need.

“This isn’t a one‑off project,” he assured. “Through the Foundation, we are ready to take up more projects in the school. We are here to help you achieve your goals in life.”

He also commended the engineers and construction team for what he described as “a quality job delivered in record time.”

A Legacy That Inspires – Vice Chancellor

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Rev. Fr. Prof. Christian Anieke, praised Capt. Nnaji for inspiring a new generation of givers through his quiet generosity.

“These students have now realised that it’s possible to do charity,” he said. “They will always remember that while they were students, a man built a hostel for them. What is outstanding is that you do this without noise, even those on your scholarship scheme—people who had lost hope of acquiring a university education—are beneficiaries of your kindness.”

The Vice Chancellor noted that the project would not only solve immediate accommodation challenges but also remain a lasting testament to the power of private support for education.

A Model for Others

As the ribbon was cut and prayers offered, the new hostel quickly became a symbol of what partnerships between individuals and educational institutions can achieve.

Bishop Onaga’s blessing, Capt. Nnaji’s humility, and the management’s gratitude underscored one message: true philanthropy needs no fanfare, only impact.

The 58 en-suite room hostel now stands ready to welcome students for the new academic session—an enduring gift from a man whose vision, according to many present, will inspire countless others to give back in their own ways.