Observers hail LASIEC over peaceful conduct of Lagos LG elections

By Olayinka Ajayi

LAGOS — Domestic election observers have commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for its professional and peaceful conduct of the ongoing local government elections across the state, despite the noticeable low turnout of voters in some areas.

Chairman of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission, Jonathan Aifuobhokhan, while speaking to reporters during his observation tour, lauded LASIEC for its organization and preparedness, noting that the Lagos model could serve as a template for other states.

“I am already copying everything here to apply it to our local government elections in Edo State,” Aifuobhokhan said. “We will invite LASIEC to come to our aid in Edo to help us improve on our processes. Everywhere seems peaceful, with no crisis of any kind.”

Echoing similar sentiments, the Chairman of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, Chief Charles Ejiogu, described LASIEC’s level of preparation as “fantastic,” and praised the calm and orderly atmosphere across polling units he visited.

“I am sure that at the end of the day, Lagosians would have every reason to be happy,” Ejiogu said, urging residents to take advantage of the smooth process and turn out in greater numbers to vote.

Despite the largely commendable conduct of the polls, observers acknowledged low voter participation in parts of the state, with polling units in Mushin, Ilupeju, Coker-Aguda, and Surulere recording minimal voter presence as of midday.

Nonetheless, the observers affirmed that LASIEC had made commendable efforts to ensure the elections were free of disruptions, and encouraged the commission to continue improving voter education and engagement to boost future turnout.

As voting and counting progressed, the general consensus among observers was that the Lagos LG elections were conducted in a transparent, peaceful, and credible manner.