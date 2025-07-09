Oborevwori’s 2027 ambition gathering unstoppable momentum – APC

Gov. Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Wednesday, said the 2027 gubernatorial ambition of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is cast in stone and on solid rock and a people-backed trajectory that is gathering unstoppable momentum by the day.

It said overwhelming endorsement of Oborevwori at the South-South APC Stakeholders Meeting in Benin City, and at multiple senatorial district meetings across Delta State, was not an imposition or political gamble, emphasizing that “it was a reflection of reality on the ground and a testament to his general acceptability by the people of Delta State.”

Reacting to an online report titled ‘2027: Oborevwori’s Ambition in Muddy Waters – Investigation’, the State chapter of the party, in a statement by it’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Valentine Onojeghuo, described the publication as a classic case of failed propaganda aimed at discrediting the growing popularity and massive support base of the governor

within the APC and across the length and breadth of the State.

“Delta APC wishes to state in no uncertain terms that this so-called “investigation’ is nothing but a desperate and poorly executed smear campaign orchestrated by a handful of politically expired elements who are struggling to stay relevant in a party that has moved far beyond their divisive antics and bloated egos,” the statement noted.

It added: “We find it ironic – and indeed comical – that the very same individuals who abandoned the party and sabotaged its electoral chances at the last polls are now crying wolf about ‘old members’ being sidelined.

“Governor Oborevwori’s entry into the APC was not only legitimate – it was strategic, welcomed, and blessed by the Presidency and the national leadership of the party.

“Those peddling the false narrative that the National Executive is unhappy with the endorsement are lying through their teeth and insulting the intelligence of party members.

“Delta APC is not a personal estate of a few power-hungry men who think the party cannot function without them. The party belongs to the people, and the people are standing solidly with Governor Oborevwori.

“It is even more pathetic that some of these expired politicians have now resorted to recruiting ghostwriters to run fake stories and imaginary ‘insider’ information in hopes of reviving their already buried gubernatorial dreams.

“Let it be known that Delta APC will not succumb to cowardly media attacks, blackmail journalism, or political manipulation into handing over its 2027 gubernatorial ticket.

“Despite the best efforts of political desperadoes, Delta APC remains united, focused, and fully committed to consolidating the gains recorded under the leadership of His Excellency Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

“Both new and old members are working hand-in-hand, not only to deliver a resounding victory in 2027 but also to expand the party’s grassroots base across all 25 LGAs in the state”.