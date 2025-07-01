Oborevwori not ready to play politics with governance – Delta govt

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – THE Delta State Government, Tuesday, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was not ready to play politics with governance.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who stated this at Asaba while addressing newsmen, said the Governor had shown a whole lot of courage in undertaking projects that are mind-blowing.

He emphasised that the State Government was committed to democratic ideals and openness to constructive criticism, saying that such engagements were vital for growth and accountability.

Reacting to recent protests by some youths in Udu Local Government Area, Aniagwu frowned at the activities of certain individuals who he said were attempting to incite discontent by sponsoring others to misrepresent facts.

He reiterated that the administration had been fair in the distribution of projects across all 25 local government areas in the state, including Udu, which he said did not overwhelmingly support the Governor in the 2023 election.

“Despite that, the government has invested heavily in infrastructure and human capital in Udu,” he said, noting that over 27.8km of roads and 24km of drains constructed or rehabilitated, including connections to Uvwie, Ughelli South, and Warri South-West.

He said: “in terms of road infrastructure, the government is working on DSC roundabout flyover project, transforming the area’s landscape, Rehabilitation of CAC Road, off Orhuwhorun Road, construction of Bezi Road, off College Road, Aladja.

“Further efforts include the rehabilitation of the Ekakpamre–Ekrokpe–Usiefrun–Orhuwhorun Road, which spans both Ughelli South and Udu LGAs. Another major project is the reconstruction and construction of the Opete Road, running from DSC Expressway by Plantation City to Opete Waterside in Udu.

“Other projects include the construction of Awharode Street/Awharode Lane in Oghior Town, Dickey Street, which links Orhuwhorun Road to Ekete Waterside Road, in Opete, the construction of Chief Godwin Okporoko Crescent.

“Similarly, Arhavwarien Avenue in DSC Township, Phase 2 of Chief Godwin Okporoko Crescent is also underway in Opete. The government is also carrying out the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of the Aladja–Ogbe-Ijoh Road, Phase I & II which traverses Udu, Uvwie, and Warri South-West.

“Phase 2 of the same road has already been approved by the State Executive Council and is currently in the procurement process. Contractors are bidding, and bid openings are expected soon.”

According to him, “the State Government is currently undertaking the Udu Harbour Market worth N4.8 billion with 230 shops, modern abattoir, lighting for night trading, and security features, revamping and rehabilitation of four primary healthcare centers in Udu Local Government Area.

“In addition, a 4D ultrasound scan machine has been supplied to the General Hospital in Otor-Udu, further boosting healthcare delivery in the area.”

He urged residents, especially youths, not to be swayed by individuals pushing falsehoods for political gain.