Oborevwori mourns Buhari, says Nigeria has lost a patriotic leader

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as a monumental loss to his family, the Nigerian Army, and the nation at large.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Sunday, Governor Oborevwori said the former President lived a life of service, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

He noted that from his days as a young officer in the Nigerian Army to his leadership as military Head of State and later as a democratically elected President, Buhari embodied patriotism, integrity, and courage in the pursuit of national goals.

Oborevwori said; “on behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a towering figure in our national history who served Nigeria with distinction and uncommon dedication.

“President Buhari was a man of deep convictions who believed in the greatness of Nigeria and worked hard, within his understanding and capacity, to promote security, economic stability, and national cohesion.

“His death is a painful loss not just to his immediate family and the military institution he served so proudly, but to the entire nation that benefitted from his decades of sacrifice.”

The Governor condoled with the Nigerian Armed Forces, the people of Katsina State, and the entire country over the irreparable loss.

He prayed for the repose of the former President’s soul and asked God to grant his family and the nation the fortitude to bear the loss.