Obi’s aide slams coup allegation as “lunacy dressed in propaganda”

Peter Obi

…Says claim is reckless, seditious, and risks national unrest

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Valentine Obienyem, media aide to Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has dismissed as “lunacy dressed in propaganda” the recent allegation linking his principal to a coup plot aimed at removing President Bola Tinubu from office.

In a statement titled “Coup Plot Allegation: A Dangerous Joke Taken Too Far,” Obienyem described the claims as not just absurd but dangerously seditious, warning that such frivolous accusations could spark social unrest.

The allegation, reportedly made in a petition to security agencies by one Arabambi, claims that Obi, alongside Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero, Senator Victor Umeh, and others, is plotting to overthrow the Tinubu administration.

Obienyem condemned the accusation as reckless and irresponsible. “This allegation is not just absurd; it is dangerous. Coup plotting is a serious national security offence. To casually accuse citizens—especially respected public figures—of such is not only reckless but seditious,” he said.

He questioned why the accuser had not been arrested or summoned by security agencies to substantiate his claims. “In a functional society, such an accuser would be arrested immediately to give a fuller account of what he knows. Who is this man, and why hasn’t he been arrested?” Obienyem asked.

The media aide stressed that accusations of treason should not be used as political tools, warning that such actions undermine national stability. “A coup is not a term to be bandied around like a political insult. It is treason. To accuse someone of it, especially in a democracy, is to risk social unrest, undermine confidence in our institutions, and endanger lives,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to reject what he called a dangerous brand of politics driven by desperation and factional rivalry, insisting that the country deserves a more responsible and mature political climate.

“Nigeria deserves better than this brand of politics,” Obienyem stated. “We must not allow desperation to blind us to the red lines of national stability and security.”