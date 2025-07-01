Obi’s acceptance soaring in Northern Nigeria -Obidients

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The umbrella body of Peter Obi Support Groups, the Obidient Movement, has declared that their principal’s northern support base is growing by leaps and bounds with more and more Nigerians from that part of the country identifying with him in his quest to build a better nation.

In what can be described as a bold statement to this effect, to the Palace of the District Head of Pantami, in Gombe State, has conferred Obi with the traditional title of Sarkin Maskan Pantami, meaning: “Chief of Shelter and Peace of Pantami.”

The conferment of the title, was contained in an official appointment letter signed by Mai Martaba Alhaji Yakubu Abdullahi, District Head of Pantami, which was made public by the Global Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, in Abuja, yesterday.

In the letter, the Royal father commended the former Amambra State Governor for his unwavering dedication to humanitarian service and grassroots development.

The letter read in part: “This appointment is being made in recognition of your dedication and determination towards the development of our community.”

While Peter Obi has a reputation for declining traditional titles as a matter of principle, his supporters under the Obidient Movement accepted this one on his behalf.

The movement described this title as “a cultural endorsement of service and leadership.”

According to the movement, Obi’s rising profile in the North is credited to his hands-on humanitarian work across several states.

In communities like Pantami, the impact is visible.

His intervention in water supply through borehole projects, support for Almajiri education, and youth empowerment initiatives has earned him admiration across religious and ethnic divides.

While receiving the appointment leter on behalf of his principal, in Abuja, Dr. Tanko Yunusa said,

“The people of Pantami now call it ‘Peter Obi’s borehole.’ That tells you he has won their hearts,” said a resident at the title conferment ceremony.

“The title is the first such honor Mr. Obi has received from any northern emirate, and observers say it signals a major shift in regional political alignment.

“This is a moment of real political symbolism. A respected emirate in the North is honoring a politician from the South-East. That speaks volumes about unity, respect, and shared vision.”

Tanko, who himself was conferred the title of Dan Maje Baba Pantami, described the moment as a turning point in the movement’s acceptance nationwide.

Adding, “Mr. Obi may not physically accept titles, but this one represents more than tradition—it represents unity and endorsement from a region many thought was unreachable for him,” said Dr. Tanko.

On Obi’s recent vow to serve only a single term if elected, he said it is further boosting his image in the North, with many viewing it as a bold gesture of sincerity and respect for Nigeria’s rotational power structure.

“It’s not a gimmick. It’s leadership by example. He’s saying: give me four years and watch what I’ll do,” said a Gombe-based youth leader, who was at the event.

According to him, Obi’s recent humanitarian acts—including drilling boreholes, supporting Almajiri schools, providing toilets, and engaging northern youth in entrepreneurship—are helping transform lives in tangible ways. In Pantami, the borehole he facilitated has become a landmark, now popularly referred to as “Peter Obi’s borehole.

“Go to Pantami now, people will say, ‘Go get water from Peter Obi’s borehole.’ It shows the people have connected with him—not just politically, but humanely.”

He noted that Obi’s acceptance in the north in 2025 is “far, far better” than what was seen during the 2023 elections, calling it a paradigm shift that is poised to boost his electoral value in future polls.

Speaking at the ceremony where Mr. Peter Obi was honored with a prestigious traditional title, Ibrahim Hussein Abdukarim, Director General of Big Tent Nigeria, explained the strategic shift in how the Obidient Movement now handles honorary titles offered to the former presidential candidate.

He said, “As we’ve been briefed by Dr. Tanko, our Global Coordinator for the Obidient Movement, Mr. Peter Obi has a personal principle of not accepting chieftaincy titles, as he prefers to remain focused and undistracted in his mission to serve the nation. But almost daily—weekly, monthly—people from across the country continue to offer him titles as a mark of respect and admiration.”

Abdulkarim said that while Mr. Obi himself may not be present to receive these titles, the Obidient Movement will henceforth accept such honors on his behalf.

“Instead of rejecting them outright, we, the Obidient Movement, have resolved to accept titles in his name to demonstrate the depth of his acceptance across Nigeria. These honors serve as a kind of receipt—a cultural expression of ‘we love you, we support you, and we want to work with you.’”

“When people offer you a gift, you don’t reject it. You accept it as a mark of respect to those offering it. This is why this one is special—it’s from a respected northern community, honoring someone from the East. That’s powerful,” he said.

Touching on Obi’s recent declaration that he would serve only a single term if elected, Tanko again stated that the Obidient movement is not only comfortable with it but sees it as a reflection of Obi’s character and integrity.

“He said even four years is too much for what he wants to achieve. That’s how determined and prepared he is to transform Nigeria. Just fixing power alone will put his name in the history books.”

He dismissed insinuations that the promise of a one-term presidency was a political gimmick, instead framing it as a sincere commitment to national unity and respect for the informal north-south zoning arrangement.

“The coalition has been presented with the one-term proposal. It’s now up to them. But we are ready, and we believe it can be done.

“Peter Obi is a unifier. His presidency will bring this country together and move us from consumption to production. What we need now is integrity—and we’ve found it in him.”