Obi to supporters: Thank You for celebrating me—redirects gifts to the poor

Peter Obi

…Says Nigeria’s suffering makes personal celebration difficult

By Vincent Ujumadu

Labour Party presidential candidate and former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed heartfelt appreciation to supporters across Nigeria and beyond for the overwhelming show of love and goodwill as he marked his 64th birthday.

Obi’s birthday, celebrated on Saturday, July 19, was marked with community service and solidarity gatherings in various parts of the world, especially by members of the Obidient Movement and other well-wishers.

In a statement he issued on Sunday from Rome, Italy, Obi reiterated his lifelong philosophy of shunning extravagant personal celebrations in favour of causes that benefit the underprivileged and strengthen public institutions.

“I sincerely thank everyone for the outpouring of goodwill and birthday wishes I received worldwide. I remain deeply grateful to all who marked the day in one way or another — especially Nigerian youths, the Obidient family, and members of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul,” Obi said.

Obi shared anecdotes from his time as governor, recounting how he redirected millions of naira intended for birthday gifts or celebrations into projects that benefitted communities.

“One institution offered to build me a house in my village, costing ₦120 million. I asked them to, instead, build classrooms in Agulu, Ekwulobia, and Abatete. They obliged—and the impact was far-reaching.”

He also recalled how a planned ₦20 million birthday party was converted into the donation of 200 desktop computers, which were distributed to schools across Anambra. Similarly, another celebration was transformed into the donation of buses to institutions including the Old Rangers Association.

“This has been my consistent approach—using birthdays to champion educational advancement, support for the underprivileged, and strengthen state-serving institutions,” he noted.

Obi stressed that the current economic hardship in Nigeria makes personal merriment inappropriate.

“The level of poverty and suffering in Nigeria makes celebration difficult. This is why I have once again requested that all who wish to celebrate me should channel their resources toward helping the poor or supporting our struggling health and educational institutions.”

He reaffirmed his personal commitment to continue supporting the Nigerian people in practical ways.

“On my part, I have chosen this day to renew my personal commitment to continue supporting the institutions of state in the best way I can, especially those that directly serve the people.”

Obi said his birthday coincided with a spiritual moment during his visit to the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and the Martyrs in Rome, where he offered special prayers for Nigeria.

“I especially prayed for our beloved country—that God may touch the hearts of our leaders, and awaken in them the realization that public funds are meant for the public good.”

Calling on citizens to remain hopeful and united, Obi concluded:

“May we all find strength and grace to keep striving for a more just, compassionate, and equitable society.”