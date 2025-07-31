Obi, not Atiku, has better chance against Tinubu in 2027 – El-Rufai’s son

Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, would be more likely to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai said in a post on X on Thursday that Obi, not former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, stands a better chance against President Tinubu if Obi picks a formidable Northern vice-presidential candidate.

He also noted that Obi presents a greater obstacle for Atiku, particularly due to his significant youth following and broad-based grassroots popularity.

“Atiku is a force to be reckoned with. He also feels the stars have finally aligned in his favour,” he wrote.

“And although 2019 is thought to have been his best shot, this may be one of those ‘moment meets the man’.

“However, the sheer force of Obi’s numbers and cult like follower-ship brings a challenge. His appeal across the youth & this younger generation is one profound aspect of his leverage. Obi, as a flag bearer with a strong Northern candidate, would defeat Pablo on election day before our dear mother of the nation — Aunty Remi finishes his breakfast around noon.”

Bashir’s father was among opposition leaders who formed an alliance which was unveiled in Abuja on March 20 on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The coalition aims to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Other top politicians who joined in unveiling the coalition were Atiku, Obi, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, El-Rufai, former Senate President David Mark and former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola among others.