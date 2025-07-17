Obi, Amaechi lack political strength to clinch ADC presidential ticket – Ex-lawmaker

A former Lagos lawmaker, Olusegun Olulade, says the zoning of political offices has helped preserve the delicate balance of Nigeria’s democracy over the years.

Olulade, who represented Epe Constituency 2 from 2011 to 2019 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He was reacting to the regrouping of opposition figures under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), aiming to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Olulade, now Executive Director at Galaxy Backbone Ltd., warned that the quest for power must not override national unity or hinder development in 2027.

“A quiet but strategic reshuffle is ongoing within the coalition now steering the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“High-profile names like Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rauf Aregbesola, Nasir El-Rufai, and Rotimi Amaechi are drawing attention in the unfolding political drama.

“However, the real contest within the coalition clearly leans toward the North, in spite of the national spread of its actors,” he added.

He said it would not be politically wise or nationally unifying to insist power must return to the North in 2027.

Olulade stressed that zoning had helped preserve Nigeria’s fragile democracy and should not be dismissed for political expediency.

“In spite of their public profiles, neither Obi nor Amaechi has the political strength to clinch the ADC presidential ticket,” he said.

He added that the coalition’s internal dynamics overwhelmingly favour a Northern candidate, with the outcome appearing almost predetermined.

Olulade criticised the coalition’s mindset, saying many actors were more focused on positions than the nation’s collective interest.

He described the movement as a gathering driven by ambition rather than patriotism or vision for Nigeria’s future.

“None of these so-called gladiators has shown a consistent track record of national development, either in or out of power.

“True nation-builders don’t wait for elections to act—they contribute even when the spotlight is absent,” he added.

According to him, Nigerians must remain alert as power-seekers attempt to rebrand themselves under new platforms to gain influence.

“But Nigeria is not for sale. Leadership is not a reward for ambition. It is a sacred duty reserved for those genuinely committed to national progress,” Olulade stated.

He maintained that President Tinubu’s administration remained focused, with real achievements gradually unfolding across sectors.

“The foundation is being laid for lasting transformation. Though it takes time, it promises real benefits for Nigerians.

“The future belongs not to those who make the loudest noise, but to those who lead with integrity, even when unseen,” he added.