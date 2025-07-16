Obaseki’s family lauds Okpebholo’s Supreme Court victory, mourn Buhari’s demise

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE family of late Sir Walter Obaseki has congratulated the governor of Edo State, Sen Monday Okpebholo, on his recent affirmation of his electoral victory by the Supreme Court, just as the family also mourned the demise of former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The family also called for the immortalisation of their father, Sir Ededuna Walter Obaseki, who they said pioneered so many innovations in the Benin Kingdom after serving meritoriously in the British Empire as a seaman who was part of several wars that led to his having many medals of honour from the British government.

A statement by Mercy Ededuna Obaseki on behalf of the family said “We are happy that you can now finally stand focused on your duty to the entire Edo people, we pray God to grant you the strength for excellent Performance in our great Edo state.

“We solicit support and empowerment for the direct descendants of Ededuna Walter Obaseki and also his immortalisation, so that our father’s name will not go into oblivion, because of his contributions to our great country, Nigeria”

The statement also rejoiced with Oba Ewuare II on the recent return of 119 artefacts from the Netherlands, describing it as “a great development, one of its kind that has broadened our horizon. We also want our Royal Father to add his voice for support and empowerment of Ededuna Walter Obaseki’s direct descendants.

On the death of Buhari, she said, “The direct descendants of Ededuna Walter Obaseki also send a condolence message to the family of Muhammadu Buhari on the death of their father, the former president of Nigeria. We pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”