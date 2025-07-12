Obasa votes in Orile Agege, hails peaceful conduct of Lagos LG poll

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has cast his vote in the ongoing local government elections taking place across the state on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Obasa exercised his civic responsibility at Polling Unit 019, Ward E, located on Oluwole Olaniyan Street in the Orile Agege area of Lagos. Upon arrival, he interacted briefly with electoral officials and constituents before casting his ballot.

Speaking to journalists after voting, the Speaker expressed satisfaction with the peaceful and orderly conduct of the exercise, noting the absence of violence or disruptions.

“So far, the process has been peaceful and without any form of rancour or disruption. It’s encouraging to see people coming out to exercise their democratic rights,” he said.

He commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for organizing a smooth electoral process, emphasizing that peaceful elections are vital to the sustenance of democracy and good governance.

Obasa also urged eligible voters who had not yet cast their votes to turn out in large numbers, stating, “Voting is not just a right but a responsibility, and I urge everyone to fulfil this civic duty.”

Expressing optimism about the integrity of the poll, Obasa stressed that the results should reflect the will of the people, and called for transparency, fairness, and credibility throughout the process.

As voting continues across various parts of the state, stakeholders have expressed hope that the peaceful atmosphere witnessed so far will be maintained until the conclusion of the exercise.