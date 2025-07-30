Obasa describes ex-lawmaker, Akande’s death as significant loss

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa has expressed profound grief over the passing of Mr. Victor Akande, a former member of the Assembly representing Ojo Constituency I.

Akande, a seasoned lawmaker and legal practitioner, died on Wednesday, July 30.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dave Agboola, the Speaker described Akande’s death as a significant loss to the Lagos State House of Assembly and the state as a whole.

Obasa, who lauded the former lawmaker’s commitment to public service and his significant contributions during his two terms in the Assembly between 2015 and 2023, said, Akande was a dedicated and diligent lawmaker who served his constituents with passion and integrity.

“His contributions, especially as Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Human Rights, Public Petitions, and LASIEC, were invaluable. He played a crucial role in strengthening our legal framework and promoting justice for all Lagosians,” he stated.

He highlighted his role in championing human rights, advocating for electoral transparency, and contributing to significant legislative debates.

“His transition is a painful reminder of the fragility of life. We will remember him for his dedication, his unwavering commitment to justice, and his impactful service to the people of Ojo Constituency I and Lagos State,” he added.

Obasa however extended his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and constituents of Hon. Victor Akande, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

He further assured them that the Lagos State House of Assembly shares in their grief by standing with them during this difficult time and will cherish the legacy of service that Akande left behind