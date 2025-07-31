Oba Sikiru Adetona: Who will be the next Awujale of Ijebuland?

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — AS the throne of the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland becomes vacant following the death of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, there are a lot of conversations about the would-be successor to the late monarch.

It would be recalled that Oba Adetona, Ogbagba II, who was the 55th Awujale, joined his ancestors on Sunday, July 13, 2025, after he reigned for 65 years.

He was from the Anikinaiya ruling House.

The search for his successor is expected to begin after the official mourning period.

According to a document obtained by Vanguard, titled: Declaration made under section 4(2) of the Chiefs Law 1957, of the Customary Law Regulating the Selection of the Awujale of Ijebuland Chieftancy”, the selection of the next Awujale will follow the rotational system among four ruling Houses as provided by the governing chieftaincy legal instruments.

The Section 2 of the Law established the order of rotation among the ruling houses.

The order is as follows: Anikinaiya, Fusengbuwa, Fidipote, and Gbelegbuwa.

Based on the declarations that regulate the rotational succession process for the throne, the next Awujale would come from the Fusengbuwa ruling house.

It was gathered that many members of the ruling house, eyeing the exalted throne, have been making moves to enhance their visibility within their respective royal families.

Vanguard gathered that the Fusengbuwa ruling house consistS of the following royal families: Olufadi, Adesimbo Tunwase, Shenowo, Okuyandewo, Oshinuga, Adekenu, Adebiyi and Adeberu.

Confusion on Head of family

It was reliably gathered that there is confusion on who is the Olori-Ebi of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, as three important personalities are currently laying claim to it.

Those laying claim to the title of Head of the Fusengbuwa ruling house include; Dr Adekunle Olubola Hassan, who is the Otunba Obaruwa (Ba’mole) Akile Ijebu; Prince Otunba Adedokun Ajidagba and Otunba AbdulLateef Owoyemi, the Otunba Ja Diara of Ijebuland.

Fusengbuwa Ruling House gives sign of readiness

Meanwhile, few days after the late Oba Adetona joined his ancestors, the Fusengbuwa Ruling House led by Prince Otunba Adedokun Ajidagba, officially signaled its readiness to vie and present candidates for the vacant stool, by rolling out the traditional gbedu drums.

The drumming ceremony is a significant cultural tradition that marks the intention of the next eligible ruling house to present a candidate for the Awujale stool.

Prince Ajidagba hinted that the family is fully prepared to present a qualified and worthy candidate from among its Princes.

He appealed to all family members to unite and support the selection process.

“In Ijebu-Ode, we have four ruling houses: Anikilaya, Fusengbuwa, Fidipote, and Gbelegbuwa. The last Awujale was from Anikilaya, and now it is the turn of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, which I currently lead.

“It is our tradition to beat the gbedu drums immediately after the demise of an Awujale, signalling the next ruling house to produce a successor. This event was part of the spiritual and traditional process of selecting the next monarch,” Ajidagba explained.

Ajidagba added that the family had received a certificate of affirmation from the Ijebu-Ode Local Government in 2023, officially recognising Fusengbuwa as a legitimate ruling house.

He also called on the state government to refrain from interfering in the family’s selection process and emphasized the importance of unity within the family.

“Whoever emerges must be accepted by all and must uphold the traditions of Ijebu,” he said.

Besides, he noted that whoever would succeed the late Oba Adetona must be ready to uphold the highly revered tradition of Ijebu land.

“To my family members, whoever is eventually selected as the next Awujale must not discard Isese, which we call tradition, because that is what will make the town develop.

“As for the state government, we have written to them to steer clear of the process leading to the selection of the next Awujale. They should allow the natural process to run its course,” he added.

Ajidagba stated that the family was fully prepared to present a qualified and worthy candidate from among its princes, calling for unity and support from the family in the selection process.

“We have eight units in the family, and all of them have been showing cooperation. We are beginning to see some intruders, but we won’t allow them. We won’t allow strangers to get to the throne.

“It is our tradition to beat the gbedu drums immediately after the demise of an Awujale, signalling the next ruling house to produce a successor.

“This event is part of the spiritual and traditional process of selecting the next monarch,” Ajidagba said.

The family headfurther stated that “Whoever emerges as the next Awujale from the family must be accepted by all and must uphold the traditions of Ijebu.”

We’ll comply with laws guiding emergence of Awujale —Ogun govt

The Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Ganiyu Hamzat, said the state government would not compromise its role in installing the next Awujale, but would strictly comply with the laws guiding the emergence of whichever candidate is presented to it by the Ijebu Ode Council of Kingmakers “as stipulated in their chieftaincy declaration law.”

Also, a palace source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, explained that the Chieftaincy declaration law stipulates that the selection process allows for a three-month mourning period, during which the Ijebu Ode Regent-In-Council would oversee the kingdom’s affairs before the next ruling house presents its crown prince to the 13-member Council of Ijebu Ode kingmakers for onward installation as the next king.

“I must tell you that this is in tandem with the 1957 declaration under Timothy Adeola Odutola as the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, which was in practice during the period the immediate past Awujale, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, emerged as the next Awujale. The records are still there to follow, and I’m sure that the state government will not do otherwise,” the source added.

He added that part of the selection process for a would-be Awujale dwells on the Ijebu people’s customs and traditions of consulting the oracles.

Investigation revealed that out of the many candidates, Prince Bolaji Subomi Balogun, the second son of the late business mogul, Otunba Subomi Balogun, who founded First City Monument Bank, FCMB, is keenly interested in ascending the throne.

Bolaji is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, an independent investment banking firm, and the Chief Investment Officer of the Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund, NIDF.

Investigations further revealed that Bolaji’s interest may not be unconnected with his late father’s aspiration to ascend the throne or have one of his sons become the next Awujale before his demise.

Regency

Pending the emergence of the new Awujale, the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebu land, Olorogun Sunny Kuku, is to hold forth as the regent and temporary Awujale.

He would see to the day-to-day administration of Ijebu land and help coordinate and midwife the process of emergence of the next Awujale.