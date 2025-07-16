NYCN employment directorate to fight unemployment with vocational skills training

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the widening gap of unemployed youth in the state over lack of skills, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Osun State chapter has vowed to ensure training of youths in skills acquisition to bridge the gap.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo to commemorate the 2025 World Youths Skills Day, the Director of Employment and Job Creation of the council, Enoch Ogunsanya, stressed the need for youths to take charge of their affairs to safeguard their future.

According to him, A survey conducted by the Directorate revealed that Over 43% of youth lack access to decent jobs. 36% struggle due to capital and business support gaps, while youth in rural areas, artisans, and even students in higher institutions are neglected in empowerment drives.

He added that many youths due to some circumstances are excluded from digital literacy and modern skill sets like data analysis, cybersecurity, and tech innovation, putting them at a disadvantage in terms of employment.

“To mark this year’s World Skills Day, the Directorate of Employment & Job Creation has begun implementing strategic initiatives aimed at empowering youth across Osun State including launch of digital skill campaigns accessible for free by Osun youth through the Directorate of ICT.

“Development of artisan-focused training programs to include tailors, mechanics, hairdressers, and technicians. Partnership talks with organizations and training hubs for mass training rollout”, he said.

While assuring youth of the dawn of a new era in the state, he urged them to join the council youth boot camp and other platforms for training and other benefits to improve their welfare.

He also commend the Governor Ademola Adeleke administration for providing an enabling environment for the youths to thrive in the state, urging the governor to avail the youths constituency more opportunities to contribute to the State’s growth and development.