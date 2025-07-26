NYcee confronts japa syndrome, loss of identity in new album

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Afrobeats artist NYcee is set to release her new album, Diaspora: Second Chance, in August 2025.

The project explores the ‘japa’ syndrome, a term that captures the mass migration of young Nigerians in search of better opportunities abroad, often at the cost of their cultural identity.

The album also reflects on the loss of identity and the many challenges faced by Africans in the diaspora, including the financial strain of sending remittances home and feelings of political abandonment.

It aims to highlight the realities of those living between two worlds, particularly African migrants who struggle to fully belong in either.

Francis John, co-founder of KuliKuli Entertainment and executive of HOPe Africa, commented on the album’s relevance and direction.

“We can’t talk about Africa without hearing from her children abroad,” John said.

He noted that NYcee’s work aligns with broader efforts to engage the diaspora in Africa’s development.

“This isn’t just music; it’s a global reckoning with power, place, and possibility,” John said.

The album touches on a range of sensitive issues such as the emotional toll of migration, the burden of remittance fees, and betrayals by family members back home. Yet it also offers a message of hope and resilience.

NYcee highlighted the project’s deeply personal and political undertones.

She described the album as “a soundtrack to every heartbreak, hustle, remittance fee, and missed opportunity that has come from loving two worlds and losing in both. But also; it’s about redemption, resilience, and second chances,”

As she prepares for a global tour, NYcee has called on Africans to amplify her message.

Her music is expected to contribute meaningfully to ongoing discussions about migration, identity, and the diaspora’s role in Africa’s future.

The album will debut during NYcee’s performances at two events in August 2025. From August 15 to 17, she will perform at the Ethnic Enrichment Festival in Kansas City, Missouri, an event supported by HOPe Africa that celebrates various ethnic communities.

From August 25 to 27, she will appear at the Grand Launch of the Nigeria Diaspora Chamber of Commerce (NiDCC) in Lagos, an event focused on diaspora contributions to African economies.