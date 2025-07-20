Nwifuru moves to repatriate Ebonyians in menial jobs for empowerment

Gov. Nwifuru

…says indigenes are being exploited without fair pay

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has unveiled a plan to bring home indigenes of the state currently engaged in menial jobs across Nigeria for economic empowerment and skill acquisition.

Speaking during a church service at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki, Governor Nwifuru said the initiative was part of his administration’s efforts to uplift Ebonyians who are being exploited in other parts of the country.

“We will bring back our people who are doing menial jobs in other cities and empower them since they are not even being appreciated by the people they are working for,” Nwifuru said. “After all, they are being exploited without commensurate remuneration.”

He disclosed that the state government is constructing warehouses and skill acquisition centres within the Ebonyi Industrial City to facilitate the reintegration and empowerment of returnees, particularly the youth.

The governor also expressed displeasure over the performance of some of his appointees, noting that a recent cabinet reshuffle was triggered by their inability to meet the expectations outlined in his administration’s “People’s Charter of Needs.”

“We are worried that the vision statement contained in our charter has not been satisfactorily realized. We are still assessing the performance of appointees and will not hesitate to take further action if necessary,” he warned.

On allegations of fund diversion involving the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Nwifuru stated that no action would be taken until investigations are concluded.

“I received news of a publication already before the Federal High Court in Uyo concerning our SSG. She is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. As a lawyer, I understand the importance of due process and the need to avoid setting the wrong precedents,” he said.

Governor Nwifuru also used the occasion to call on Ebonyi leaders in the diaspora to ignore social media critics and invest in the state, assuring them of a business-friendly environment.

“We are creating a conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive. Let us join hands to develop our homeland,” he added.