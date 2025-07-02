Nwifuru describes killing of 13 Ebonyians in Anambra barbaric, demands swift investigation

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has strongly condemned the gruesome killing of 13 Ebonyi indigenes residing in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, during their monthly town union meeting held penultimate Monday.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Monday Uzor, the governor described the killings as barbaric and a direct assault on peace, unity, and the sanctity of human life.

Governor Nwifuru called on security agencies to launch a swift and thorough investigation, arrest the perpetrators, and ensure they are brought to justice without delay.

“We received with deep shock and utter dismay the tragic report of the recent gruesome killing of thirteen Ebonyi indigenes residing in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State,” the governor said.

“This senseless act of violence against law-abiding citizens is not only barbaric, but a direct assault on peace, unity, and the sanctity of human life. It is unacceptable, and I frown strongly at such heinous acts in their entirety.”

Nwifuru has already reached out to his Anambra State counterpart, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, urging him to ensure a transparent and speedy investigation into the killings.

He emphasized that failure to bring the perpetrators to justice could strain the cordial relationship between the two states.

“It defies logic and human decency that a peaceful town union meeting would be targeted in such a brutal manner. This kind of barbarism has no place in modern society, and we will deploy every legal and state instrument to unmask the perpetrators,” he assured.

The governor further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of all Ebonyi indigenes, whether at home or in the diaspora.

While awaiting the outcome of the investigations, Governor Nwifuru appealed to the affected families and communities to remain calm and avoid any reprisals that may escalate tensions.

“There will be no sacred cows in this matter. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that justice is served,” he concluded.