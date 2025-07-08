NUPRC commended over N12.25trn revenue generation in Q4, 2024

— Urges agency to improve on community civil engagement

–Tells IOCs to enhance their CSR in host communities.

—Aligns with NEITI report on transparency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE United Nations recognized civil society group, Civil Society Organizations on Community Development and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative, CSCHEI, has commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, for generating N12.25 trillion in revenue for 2024.

NUPRC’s revenue profile exceeded the forecasted N6.93 trillion for last year.

CSCHEI, a recognized platform by the UN to coordinate and supervise accredited CSOs and Community Based Organisations, CBOs within the scope of socio-economuc development in Nigeria, also said it aligned with the recent advisory report released by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, commending NUPRC for notable progress in the conduct of the 2022-2023 mini bid round and the 2024 licensing round.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, by Danladi Haruna, Director, New Media and Communication, CSCHEI said NUPRC has exhibited inclusivity, digital prowess, and procedural integrity in the licensing process.

It noted that the mini bid licensing process was generally professional, transparent, and inclusive, with adherence to published criteria as required by the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, and EITI provisions.

CSCHEI, however, urged the agency to improve on community civil engagement and direct International Oil Companies, IOCs, to enhance their corporate social responsibility initiatives in host communities.

“We applaud the management of NUPRC for generating N12.25 trillion in revenue for 2024, exceeding the forecasted N6.93 trillion.

“Its leadership deserves commendation for its pragmatic approaches and innovative strategies. We urge other revenue generating agencies and commissions to draw inspiration from NUPRC’s effective administrative model, adopting best practices that promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency,” Haruna stated.

CSCHEI equally urged the Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, to develop a homegrown capacity building template that will add value to Nigeria’s economy.

It said this has become necessary, in light of the federal government’s circular to minimize foreign training and foreign scholarships.

It also advised the National Education Loan Funds Agency, NELFUND, to put in place effective and efficient monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure that ordinary Nigerian students who have no political connections benefit genuinely from the students loan process.

It further advocated for transparency, accountability, and good governance, holding governments and institutions accountable for their actions.