Nubian American Advanced College, Johnson C. Smith University forge strategic partnership

It was sheer excitement on Tuesday, July 15th, when the management of Nubian American Advanced College (NAAC), Lekki, Lagos, welcomed a high-powered delegation from Johnson C. Smith University (JSCU), USA.

The colourful event, tagged a “Welcome Reception”, was put together by NAAC in

honour of JSCU’s President, Dr. Valerie Kinloch, and to officially announce its partnership with the US-based university.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Jerome Griffin, President of NAAC, stated that the future of education in various countries, including the US, Canada and the continent of Africa, had been impacted by artificial intelligence technology and by technology as a whole.

He stated that Nubian is seeking to create a relationship between historical black colleges and universities in America to ensure that students of both institutions are engaged to be able to understand and change some of the problems they would face in the future.

While noting that over 70 percent of the Nigerian population is under the age of 25, he stated that both universities in the partnership understand that the direction of the future and the world is to empower young people with the power to be able to change problems such as climate change, robotics and being able to educate a child in Abuja and another in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the same time.

Reacting to the challenges that might arise due to a bad network signal, considering that the advanced college pride itself with having llecturers all over the world and it’s student can receive lectures virtually, Dr. Griffin revealed that the Microsoft platform being used by NAAC ensures that their students, either in Nigeria or the United States and the faculty can all engage at the same time. Also, he stated that the institution is working to ensure that the standard in NAAC is at par with what is obtainable in the United States.

On her part, Dr. Kinloch noted that the collaboration is the beginning of a global partnership that is needed, adding that both institutions share the same passion about education.

Kinloch further stated that she is not only excited to support NAAC, but wants Nubian to also support the work they would do in collaboration with each other. She added that JSCU builds partnerships with others who have the same commitment to educating diverse people and educating across the globe.

Meanwhile, the Provost and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NAAC, Mr. Patrick Ida Oyinkari, revealed that Nubian is recognized and approved by the federal ministry of education for the federal government of Nigeria, and accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

According to him, NAAC runs a two-year program associated with the community college model in the US, which is akin to the associate degree granted in the United States. Ida Oyinkari, who also noted that the advanced college is built to stand on a tripod as a college, as an educational institution and to bridge the community with industries, added that NAAC is walking into a community to ensure that no one is left without having something useful and meaningful to do in society.

He affirmed that there are several qualities that NAAC and JSCU have, adding that the partnership would ensure that students on both sides would become citizens of the world who can make a very good impact.

Elaborating on NAAC’s collaborations, Mrs. Bola Fashola, the college’s Vice President, Global and Corporate Affairs, stated that NAAC’s association with several universities in America started a while ago. According to her, the partnership started with Tennessee State University, after which the college entered into a partnership with Sourcy University in Baltimore, and then Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. Also, she noted that NAAC had signed a fourth partnership with Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama, United States.

Furthermore, Fashola stated that the trajectory of NAAC is to get students and ensure parents believe in the college because they are raising the next generation of leaders, the future leaders of Nigeria.

Fashola also added that the college would ensure that the minds of the students who come to Nubian are transformed and they understand that they have a responsibility to impact the community in a way that shows that their existence is not on an island, but it’s touching lives, blooming and excelling wherever they are.