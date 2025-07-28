 Nsofor holds thanksgiving after miraculous escape from kidnappers

…Says “It was God’s intervention, not strategy”

It was a day of emotional reflection and joyful celebration on Sunday as Hon. Chinedu Nsofor held a special thanksgiving service at Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Owerri Central, following his miraculous escape from kidnappers earlier this month.

The well-attended service brought together family, friends, political associates, and members of the Dunamis congregation, all gathered to thank God for what Nsofor described as “a divine intervention beyond human comprehension.” The thanksgiving was held in fulfillment of a vow he made while in captivity.

Speaking during the service, which also featured a powerful message from the Senior Pastor, Dr. Paul Enenche, titled “Avoiding the Plague of Prayerlessness,” Nsofor took the congregation through the terrifying experience of his abduction on Thursday, July 10.

“I was taken from the road and led up a mountain by my abductors,” he recalled. “I was tied up, held at gunpoint, and surrounded by threats and uncertainty.”

In his gripping testimony, Nsofor revealed that the first person he reached out to after being kidnapped was the State Pastor of the church. “Out of love and urgency, he gathered his wife and children to pray. That prayer birthed the prophetic anchor from Psalm 124:6–7: ‘Our soul is escaped as a bird out of the snare of the fowlers…’ That Scripture gave me strength.”

According to him, the State Pastor and his wife later visited his home, anointed it, and mobilized church ministers to intercede on his behalf. Remarkably, during the “Commanding the Day” midnight prayer session led by Dr. Enenche, a prophetic word was declared that someone was being released from captivity. Shortly after, a heavy downpour disrupted the kidnappers’ environment, forcing them to flee.

“It was that rain—sent by God—that changed everything. I was set free without a ransom. I didn’t walk out of that place by power or strategy; it was God,” Nsofor told the congregation.

He also shared how a worship song, “You Are Always There to Help,” became his lifeline in captivity, calming his fears and anchoring his faith. “As I repeated the lyrics in my heart, I made a vow to God: if I walked out without harm and without ransom, I would return with thanksgiving. That vow now lives.”

The church erupted in worship and praise as Nsofor and his family came forward with offerings of gratitude, dancing and singing as they fulfilled the promise made in the darkest hours of captivity.

The message from Pastor Enenche—focusing on the dangers of spiritual apathy and the power of prayer—resonated deeply in the light of Nsofor’s testimony, highlighting the undeniable role of intercession in his survival and freedom.

The service ended with renewed faith and a powerful reminder to all: prayer works, divine intervention is real, and God’s mercy endures.

“All glory to God,” Nsofor declared. “He delivered me from the snare, and I am here to say—He is faithful.”