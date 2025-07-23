NSITF boss urges workers to promote safety in workplace

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — NIGERIAN workers have been urged to promote safety and health in their various organizations.

Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Barr. Olúwaṣeun Faleye, gave the advice in Enugu, Southeast of Nigeria at the workshop on enhanced occupational safety and health for employers in Southeast.

He urged the participants to ensure they apply the knowledge gained from the workshop to promote workers’ safety and health in their workplaces.

“I urge every participant to engage deeply, share openly and apply the insights gained with passion and purpose.

“The true measure of this program’s success will not be in what is taught alone but in

how it transforms your workplaces, protects your teams and ultimately saves

lives,” he said.

The NSITF Managing Director, who was represented by the Fund’s General Manager/Head, Health Safety and Environment (HSE), Tony Eke, described the training as pivotal and at the core of the Fund’s mandate.

He said it was “an initiative that speaks to the very heart of NSITF’s commitment to protect, preserve and promote the dignity and well-being of every Nigerian worker.”

Faleye promised that the Fund would not leave any stakeholders behind in its quest to upscale the workplace and up skill both employers and employees for better safety and health

The workshop for employers Southeast, was organised by NSITF for selected employers enrolled in the Fund’s Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS).

The Objective of the training is to inculcate best practices in enhanced occupational safety and health in the workplace with the larger aim of prevention of occupational hazards and deaths.

The workshop is the second in a series holding across the regional demarcations of the Fund.