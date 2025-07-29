NSCDC arrests 2 students, others over alleged burglary, stealing 

NSCDC officials

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has arrested two students and two farmers over alleged burglary and stealing in the state.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure by DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, State NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Aidamenbor said the suspects were James Reuben, 23 and Monday Reuben, 19, both students; Japason Joshua, 21 and Lucas Joshua, 23 both farmers from Gombe.

“A complaint was received from Mrs Fagite Funmilayo of house 11, Peace and Joy community, off Airport Road, Oba Ile, of unknown persons who burgled into her apartment on July 9, 2025.

“Acting on the complaint, the command operatives tracked the sim of one of the stolen items, an Ipad, and the result led to the apprehension of four (4) suspects.

“Investigations revealed that the house of the complainant was burgled on a Sunday afternoon when she was in the church,” he said

Aidamenbor explained that the community had witnessed several burglary attacks in the past from the same suspects, who had confessed to the crime.

He said that most of the items recovered after a search at the suspects residence were that of the complainant, which ranged from food items, household equipment, clothing and one apple Ipad.

The command urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to continue volunteering timely and credible information that could aid ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.