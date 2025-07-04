NSCDC arrests 16 suspected vandals, illegal miners in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Command has arrested 16 suspected vandals and illegal miners in various areas within the territory.



A statement released on Friday by Monica Ojobi, the spokeswoman, stated that the suspects were all male.



Ojobi stated that 10 out of the 16 suspects were apprehended at midnight while attempting to vandalize and steal various Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAsI).



“The other six suspects were apprehended for illegal mining activities and dredging of sand at Kukwaba, Idu district,

“Recovered items included armored and electrical cables, air conditioner, sound speaker, chairs, transformer fuse amongst others,” she said

She said that the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, reaffirmed that the corps would maintain its zero tolerance to vandalism.

“Commandant Odumosu stressed that assets are not for aesthetics, as they are bought to make life meaningful for the residents; therefore, their protection is pivotal.



*Criminal elements in the territory should desist from sabotaging the efforts of the Federal Government or be ready to face the full weight of the law.



“Disobedience to the law, especially theft and vandalism of CNAI will not be treated with loose gloves.”

The commandant urged FCT residents to continue to assist NSCDC and sister agencies with relevant information to help rid the FCT of criminals and vandals.