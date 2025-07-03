NRC ‘ll restore Offa train service before end of year – Opeifa

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reaffirmed its commitment to restoring commercial train services on the Lagos-Kano narrow gauge corridor, reaching Offa before the end of 2025.

The Managing Director of NRC, Dr Kayode Opeifa, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, signed by Ag. Deputy Director Public Affairs, NRC, Mr Callistus Unyimadu.

Opeifa gave the assurance while receiving members of the Lagos State chapter of the Offa Descendants Union (ODU) led by Dr Waheed Olagunju.

The NRC boss explained that although the western narrow gauge line would have resumed operations earlier, washout along the corridor delayed the process.

“I assure that NRC engineers are working round the clock to repair damaged tracks with service reactivation expected to reach Offa, Ilorin, Mokwa, Kaduna and ultimately Kano.

“NRC applaud the people of Offa for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding railway assets, their efforts as exemplary.”

He further assured that under his leadership, NRC would not only reactivate the Offa railway line but also revive the Railway Recreation Club, boosting community activities in the town.

Reiterating the importance of Offa in Nigeria’s railway history, Opeifa promised that the town would be prioritised under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He highlighted NRC’s recent partnerships with five higher institutions, including the Federal Polytechnic, Offa to leverage mutual manpower development, underscoring the corporation’s dedication to developing skilled railway professionals.

The NRC boss also revealed that the corporation is aggressively optimising Nigeria’s railway assets by collaborating with state governments under its “Railing with the States” by reactivating and putting to use, its narrow gauge lines, bringing train services closer to the people.

Also, Olagunju commended Opeifa for transforming the NRC since his appointment, noting that the Offa community with the blessing of their traditional ruler looked forward to the return of train operations, a service enjoyed for over 113 years.

In a related development, Opeifa lauded the Women In Logistics And Transportation (WILAT) for their dedication to professionalism in the sector.

Addressing WILAT members who visited him, Opeifa urged them to explore investment opportunities in passenger and freight rail services, taking advantage of new provisions in the amended NRC Act that allowed for massive private sector participation.

He pointed out that investors could provide locomotives, coaches and or cargo wagons to operate on NRC lines, with NRC ready to grant Track Access licences for operations just like Lagos state was leveraging this through the Red Line Lagos Metro and CCECC Nigeria Limited for Cargo.

Speaking, WILAT Chairperson, Khadijat Shabi congratulated Opeifa and invited him to their annual event scheduled for July 31, at the Oriental Hotel.

She noted that since its establishment in 2010, WILAT had grown to 28 countries, ensuring that women remained at the forefront of logistics and multimodal transportation management.