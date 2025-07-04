NRC intensifies efforts to boost rail services, combat vandalism — Official

Nigerian Railway Corporation

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it is working to improve train turnaround time, enhance cargo movement, and tackle vandalism.



NRC’s District Manager (West), Angelique Ikwuka, stated this in Ibadan on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The zone covers five states: Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kwara, and parts of Niger, with narrow and standard gauge lines still operational despite challenges.

Ikwuka said that, although the focus has shifted to standard gauge services, the narrow gauge still transports cement weekly to Ilorin, except during heavy rainfall, which occasionally washes off parts of the track.

“The standard gauge Light Rail Transit (LITL), handling most passenger traffic, has recorded impressive patronage, sometimes exceeding full capacity with standing passengers observed during peak service periods,” she said.

To improve ticketing, she said that the NRC introduced an e-ticketing system in November 2023, managed by GSD Solutions, which has drastically reduced long queues at train stations across the zone.

Ikwuka explained that the goal was to achieve near-total digital ticket booking, as seen on the Abuja-Kaduna route, where only a small number of passengers now purchase tickets at the station.

“Train services run twice daily from Sundays to Thursdays and thrice on Fridays and Saturdays, due to noticeable increases in weekend passenger volumes and during festive periods,” she said.

On freight operations, Ikwuka stated that Dugbe station, on the narrow gauge, continues to handle container and cement movement.

She said that containers arrive in Ibadan every two days, with goods returning to the port.

“The NRC is creating awareness among industries to embrace rail, to ease pressure on roads.

“Some companies have started responding positively, but others are still skeptical. We’re engaging them, hoping they realise the benefits of shifting to the rail option,” the district manager said.

According to her, logistical constraints beyond NRC control, such as port transfers and offloading, affect overall costs; however, the corporation is working with logistics firms to harmonize charges.

Ikwuka stated that a major improvement target is reducing the Lagos-Ibadan travel time to 90 minutes, making rail more competitive with road transport, now that highways are being improved.

“The route spans Lagos and Ibadan Districts. We’re collaborating across both to enhance efficiency.

“We know we can reduce travel time, especially in the Western District,” she said.

The district manager said that while Ibadan has no level crossings, Lagos operations are slowed due to frequent road-track intersections and public disregard for rail safety at crossing points.

“To boost accessibility, NRC has now activated stops at all stations, including Olodo in Ibadan.

“We are urging commuters in surrounding towns to utilise them to avoid unnecessary delays and long road detours.

“We keep enlightening passengers about shorter options, but habits take time to change. With time, they’ll see the benefits of using nearby stations,” she added.

Ikwuka, however, decried the persistent vandalism of railway assets along tracks, despite tight station security, urging Nigerians to view rail infrastructure as public property to be protected.

“We can’t place personnel all along the tracks. It’s unsustainable. We urge communities to report suspicious movements. Some are already partnering with us for surveillance,” she stated.

Ikwuka also decried public resistance to safety procedures, recalling a recent case where a passenger refused to undergo ticket checks until police intervention, despite announcements of mandatory in-train checks.

Regarding plans, she stated that the standard gauge would be extended to Ilorin.

According to Ikwuka, current trains are fitted with modern amenities, onboard nurses, and test-phase Wi-Fi to enhance passenger comfort.