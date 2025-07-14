Northwest Governors declare Tuesday public holiday to honour Buhari

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northwest Governors Forum has declared Tuesday, July 15, 2025, a public holiday across all seven states of the region in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday in a hospital in the United Kingdom.

In a statement personally signed by the Forum’s Chairman and Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, the governors expressed profound grief over the demise of the elder statesman, describing it as a colossal loss to Nigeria.

“The Northwest Governors Forum receives with shock and deep sorrow the news of the passing of our beloved former President, General Muhammadu Buhari, who breathed his last yesterday at a hospital in the United Kingdom,” the statement read.

Governor Radda hailed Buhari as a “father, leader, and the pride of the Northwest region,” stating that the former president lived a life defined by selfless service, unwavering integrity, and patriotic sacrifice.

As a mark of honour, the Forum unanimously agreed to declare Tuesday a public holiday across Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, and Zamfara States to allow citizens to pay their respects.

“This gesture reflects the deep reverence we hold for a man who dedicated his entire life to serving Nigeria and humanity,” Radda said.

According to the statement, the remains of the late president will be flown to Katsina, his hometown, by noon on Tuesday, while burial prayers and interment are scheduled for 2:00 PM in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Forum called on Nigerians from all walks of life to pray for the peaceful repose of Buhari’s soul, urging unity in grief.

Radda extended condolences on behalf of the Forum to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the bereaved family, the Government and people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians mourning the passage of the statesman.

“May Allah (SWT) grant him Aljanah Firdaus and give his family, friends, and the entire nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he concluded.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s civilian leader from 2015 to 2023, and earlier as military Head of State between 1983 and 1985, remains one of the most prominent figures in the country’s political history.

Vanguard News