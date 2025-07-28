Northwest Constitutional Review Committee holds Public Hearing in Sokoto

…Receives Key Proposals on New States, LGAs, Traditional Rulers

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Northwest Zonal Public Hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, organized by the House of Representatives, held its session for Center B in Sokoto on Saturday, attracting wide participation from stakeholders across Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States.

The hearing, chaired by Hon. Sada Soli Jibia, featured robust presentations from citizens, civil society groups, traditional leaders, and representatives of state governments. The session focused on critical issues including state creation, local government restructuring, constitutional roles for traditional rulers, and renaming of local government areas.

Among the most prominent proposals was the call for the creation of additional states — notably Gobir from Sokoto State and Kainji from parts of Kebbi and Niger States. Advocates argued that these new states would help bring governance closer to the people and address long-standing demands for political inclusion.

Participants also proposed the creation of new Local Government Areas (LGAs) to better respond to population growth and ensure more efficient grassroots administration. Speakers emphasized that decentralizing governance through new LGAs would promote equitable resource distribution and enhanced local development.

A strong case was made by traditional rulers for their constitutional recognition, with the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers urging lawmakers to enshrine their roles in governance. He noted the significant part traditional leaders play in conflict resolution, cultural preservation, and community leadership — functions that, if formally recognized, could strengthen unity and development.

Another notable submission centered on the renaming of Sokoto North and Sokoto South LGAs. Advocates argued that the current names fail to reflect the historical and cultural identities of the areas and called for more heritage-appropriate titles.

In his closing remarks, Hon. Soli reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives to a transparent and inclusive review process.

“We are here to listen to the people. Every suggestion and submission will be compiled and presented at the national level for consideration. The goal is to ensure the Constitution reflects the realities and aspirations of all Nigerians,” he said.

The constitutional review process continues in other geopolitical zones, as the House of Representatives seeks to gather broad input to guide possible amendments to the 1999 Constitution.