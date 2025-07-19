Northern youths query FG over planned Kaduna engagement, demand inclusion

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Forum has expressed strong reservations over a planned engagement between the Federal Government and northern stakeholders, questioning its timing, transparency, and lack of inclusivity.

At a press conference held Saturday in Kaduna, the Forum criticized the proposed event — reportedly being organized in collaboration with the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation — as politically motivated and dismissive of broader northern interests.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Muhammad Isah Imam, Secretary of Media and Public Affairs, highlighted the North’s enduring contributions to Nigeria’s population, economy, and cultural heritage, while lamenting its persistent marginalization.

“From insecurity and underdevelopment to lack of infrastructure and poor social investment, the North continues to suffer neglect in national policymaking,” Imam said.

He recalled the October 2022 Kaduna engagement, where presidential candidates were invited by a coalition of northern stakeholders to publicly commit to addressing the region’s challenges. That event, he noted, was widely hailed for its inclusivity and democratic spirit.

In contrast, the group described the current federal initiative as lacking transparency and potentially exploitative.

“Why now?” Imam asked. “What has changed to warrant this sudden interest in the North? Are we being used to polish the image of the government during uncertain political times?”

The Forum raised critical questions, demanding clarity on:

The real motive behind the renewed engagement.

Whether the government now acknowledges the region’s long-standing marginalization.

Why only the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation is involved in organizing the event.

The exclusion of other key northern stakeholders and original conveners of the 2022 forum.

The broader implications for northern civil society autonomy.

Warning against symbolic or selective engagement, the youth leaders cautioned that such approaches would deepen existing mistrust, particularly among northern youths who feel systematically excluded from national conversations.

They issued several demands to the Federal Government, including:

Full disclosure of the objectives and expected outcomes of the planned event.

Inclusive participation of youth groups, women, traditional and religious leaders, and civil society organizations.

A northern-led process, with the FG playing a supportive—not dominant—role.

Replication of such engagements across all geopolitical zones for national equity.

Clarification from elders involved in the original 2022 coalition regarding their current stance.

“The youth of the North will not accept token gestures or cosmetic consultations,” Imam stressed. “We insist on genuine, transparent dialogue rooted in justice and inclusion.”

The Forum urged the Federal Government to recommit to principles of fairness and regional balance, warning that persistent neglect could threaten national unity and stability.