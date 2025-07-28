Northern youth condemns Kwankwaso’s alleged attack on Tinubu’s devt project

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Youths from the North-West zone, under the platform of Northern Youth Frontiers, have strongly condemned former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, over his recent comments alleging that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has sidelined Northern Nigeria in developmental projects.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator of the group, Saminu Tukur, the youth movement described Kwankwaso’s claim as “misleading” and “capable of inciting disaffection and division among Northerners,” urging the youth to remain vigilant and not be drawn into political manipulations.

“In light of recent statements made by Rabiu Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), regarding the alleged neglect of Northern Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, we feel compelled to set the record straight,” the statement said.

Tukur emphasized the importance of truth-based discourse, especially within the democratic space, and criticized Kwankwaso’s remarks as an attempt to provoke controversy and pressure the government into responding with a catalog of its achievements in the North.

“Kwankwaso’s assertion is not only misleading but appears to be a calculated attempt to undermine the Federal Government’s numerous developmental strides in Northern Nigeria,” Tukur added. “While political tactics are not new, it is dangerous when they risk sowing division among the very people leaders claim to represent.”

Highlighting the achievements of the Tinubu administration in the North, the youth leader noted that in just two years, significant investments have been made in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and energy across various Northern states.

“These projects are not theoretical promises; they represent tangible and visible evidence of commitment to regional development,” Tukur noted. “From the construction of strategic roads and bridges to the rehabilitation of hospitals and the implementation of modern agricultural practices, the North is receiving critical federal attention.”

According to him, ongoing road construction is set to boost inter-state commerce and logistics, while agricultural reforms have seen the provision of farming equipment and training programs to farmers, aiming to improve food security. On healthcare, Tukur acknowledged improvements in medical infrastructure and access to services.

He expressed optimism that even Kwankwaso is aware of these interventions and may, in due time, acknowledge the progress. However, he warned against using misleading rhetoric that could create unnecessary tension among Northern youth.

“We urge our youth to be wary of political opportunism. Let us not allow ourselves to be pawns in a game of power that often leaves the masses behind,” Tukur warned. “History shows that such provocations can derail development efforts and plunge communities into conflict.”

He called on young people across the North to embrace constructive engagement and focus on holding leaders accountable through dialogue and collaboration.

“As a region, we face real challenges, but these are not insurmountable. Through unity and responsible citizenship, we can ensure that development reaches every corner of Northern Nigeria,” he said.

The group concluded by reaffirming its belief in the Tinubu administration’s dedication to the North and insisted that the projects underway are “clear evidence” of that commitment.

“We remain committed to the truth and to advocating for progress. We stand by President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to transform Northern Nigeria, and we call on all citizens to stay informed, involved, and united for the region’s future,” Tukur concluded.