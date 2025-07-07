Northern Yoruba Obas mourn passing of Olubadan

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

CHAIRMAN of Yoruba Obas of 19 states of in the North, Oba Murtala Sani Adeleke has described the death of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as a great loss to Yorubaland.

Adeleke who is the Oba Yoruba in Funtua, Katsina State, in a condolence message signed by the Secretary of the Association, Oba AbdulRahman Alao Yusuf of Gombe, stated that his passing at this time is a significant loss to the traditional institution.

According to him, within the short time of his reign the departed monarch served his people with remarkable grace, maturity, and profound sense of responsibility, noting that he established himself as a man of peace and an elder whose wisdom is cherished.

He then extended heartfelt condolences to the royal family, people of Ibadanland, Olubadan-in-Council, Oyo State Council Obas and Chiefs and Governor Seyi Makinde.

The statement read, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear Baba and the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin. Indeed, his transition to the great beyond is a significant loss to the traditional institution but we found solace in the indelible marks he left behind as a monarch within a short reign.

“On behalf of myself, my family and other Yoruba leaders of 19 states of Northern part of the country, I extend our prayers for the repose of the soul of Oba Olakulehin and Almighty God comfort those he left behind.”