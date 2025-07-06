Northern leaders vow to rescue region from decline, revive economy

Abdulazizi Yari

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — Prominent northern leaders, led by former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, have pledged to restore Northern Nigeria’s unity, economic strength, and institutional integrity amid mounting regional challenges.

The commitment was made on Saturday at the Unity and Development Summit held at Arewa House, Kaduna. The summit, themed “Strengthening Traditional Institutions, Education, Security, and Economic Resilience for a Brighter Northern Nigeria,” was organised by Arewa 100% Focus, a youth-led initiative, in collaboration with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

In his keynote address, Senator Yari urged leaders, elders, and youth across the North to rise above ethnic and political divisions and unite around a common vision rooted in peace, education, cultural preservation, and economic revitalisation.

“This gathering is not just another event; it is a call to action for all stakeholders in Northern Nigeria to forge a new path anchored on unity, development, and economic resilience,” Yari declared.

He warned that insecurity, youth unemployment, and decaying infrastructure continued to threaten the region’s potential. However, he expressed confidence that these obstacles could be overcome through sustained dialogue, economic empowerment, and collective will.

Yari emphasized the need for economic self-reliance, calling for the revival of local industries, promotion of agriculture, youth empowerment, and investment in education to reposition the North as a productive and innovative hub.

“We must not continue to wait for aid. Let us build a self-sustaining economy that puts our people to work and restores dignity to the North,” he said.

Earlier, the convener of Arewa 100% Focus, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Fakai, recounted the movement’s growth from humble beginnings to a broad coalition determined to reshape the future of Northern Nigeria.

“Our vision is to build a vibrant, united Northern Nigeria rooted in culture, purpose, and opportunity,” Fakai said. “We are working to reorient the mindset of our youth, strengthen traditional leadership, expand educational access, tackle insecurity, and drive grassroots economic transformation.”

He detailed the group’s initiatives, including youth mentorship, skills acquisition programs, enterprise promotion, and stakeholder dialogues to resolve traditional leadership disputes.

Fakai announced new initiatives such as the Arewa Unity Cup, to be held across all 19 northern states and the FCT, as well as state-level summits, training hubs, school mentorship schemes, and quarterly community dialogues on peace and security.

Appealing for support beyond funding, Fakai called for technical expertise, wider visibility, and credible partnerships to sustain their momentum.

He also commended the ACF for their unwavering support and open-door policy, describing it as “a demonstration of the true spirit of Northern Nigeria.”

“Let this summit mark our shift from conversations to measurable impact,” Fakai concluded. “Northern Nigeria has the talent, wisdom, and will. What we need now is a collective commitment to make change inevitable.”

The summit ended with a joint resolution by participants to deepen collaboration, promote regional peace, and pursue inclusive economic development for a stronger and united Northern Nigeria.